Summer Blooming Perennials

Care and How To

The diversity of summer-blooming perennials is amazing and often attracts a diverse group of pollinators to the landscape.

big betony (Stachys)
Big Betony (Stachys)

List of Summer Blooming Perennials  |  More Information

There are many perennial plants that bloom in the heat of summer.  Daylilies (Hemerocallis) and hosta (Hosta) are well-known staples in the garden and are often in bloom in July and August regardless of the heat of summer.  Other perennials like big betony (Stachys), blackberry lily (Iris domestica), Joe-pye-weed (Eutrochium) and rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) are lesser-known species but equally as beautiful in bloom.

Some flowers like coneflower (Echinacea), Shasta daisy (Leucanthemum), Spike speedwell (Veronica), Queen-of-the-prairie (Filipendula), and yarrow (Achillea) started to bloom in June and often continue into the summer months.  While other species were tardy in spring but still manage to be in bloom by July.  Hardy hibiscus (Hibiscus), milkweed (Asclepias), Balloon flower (Platycodon), and Whirling butterflies (Gaura) sometimes wait to emerge until late May, but they are reliable July and August bloomers. 

Summer Bloomers with Long Blooming Periods

There are several perennials that are known for their long-blooming times in the summer.  Blanket flower (Gaillardia), threadleaf coreopsis (Coreopsis verticillata), false sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides) and ornamental onion (Allium hybrids ‘Millenium’ or ‘Serendipity’) are often in bloom for 2 months or more during the summer months. 

Summer Blooming Natives

quinine (Parthenium)
Quinine (Parthenium)

There are many wonderful prairie plants (native to the Midwest) that are showing off in July and August.  Many species of Phlox (Phlox), Blazing star (Liatris), wild quinine (Parthenium), ironweed (Vernonia) and Grey-headed coneflower (Ratibida) are just a few of the many options in prairie plants for mid-summer flowers. 

Summer Bloomers for the Shade

Most of the perennials mentioned above bloom best in sunny sites.  Yet, there are several species that perform well in shady locations.  Cardinal flower (Lobelia), corydalis (Pseduofumaria), anemone (Anemone), snakeroot (Actea), and leopard plant (Ligularia) bloom with the hosta in mid to late summer. 

Summer Blooming Perennials for Iowa

Common Name

Genus

Height (feet)

Light

Flower color and comments

Yarrow

Achillea

1-2

Full sun

Yellow or creamy white flat-topped flowers; flowers dry well

Black Snakeroot

Actea

4-6

Part shade-shade

Fragrant, creamy flower spikes

Ornamental onion

Allium

1-2

Full sun

Lavender, purple globe-shaped flowers

Japanese anemone

Anemone

1-3

Full sun–part shade

White or pale pink flowers

Butterfly milkweed

Asclepias

1-3

Full sun

Clusters of bright orange or yellow flowers

White false indigo

Baptisia

3-5

Full sun

Open white flower spikes

Threadleaf coreopsis

Coreopsis

1-2

Full sun

Lemon-yellow or golden yellow daisy flowers; long blooming

Coneflower

Echinacea

2-5

Full sun–part shade

Pink, purple, yellow, orange daisy-like flowers with spiky centers

Rattlesnake master

Eryngium

4-5

Full sun

Spiky green ball-like flowers
Joe-pye weed Eutrochium 5-7 Full sun-part shade Fluffy pink-purple flowers; prefers moist soils

Blanket flower

Gaillardia

1-3

Full sun

Red, gold, peach, and bicolor daisy flowers; long blooming

Whirling butterflies

Gaura

2-4

Full sun

White or pink flowers arranged loosely on long, thin stems
Queen-of-the-prairie Filipendula 5-8 Full sun Fluffly pink flowers; prefers moist soils
False Sunflower Heliopsis 3-6 Full sun Yellow daisy flowers; long blooming

Daylily

Hemerocallis

1-3

Full sun–part shade

Yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, and bicolor lily-like flowers for a day

Hardy Hibiscus

Hibiscus

3-4

Full sun–part shade

Large red, pink, white, or lavender flowers; prefers moist soils

Hosta

Hosta

1-3

Part shade–shade

White to light lavender tubular flowers on showy spikes

Blackberry lily

Iris

2-3

Full sun

Orange, speckled lily-like flowers; yellow cultivars also available

Shasta daisy

Leucanthemum

1-3

Full sun

White or cream-colored daisy like flowers

Blazing star

Liatris

2-5

Full sun

Lavender-pink flowers spikes

Leopard plant

Ligularia

2-3

Part shade–shade

Yellow daisy or spike like flowers; prefers moist soils

Garden Phlox

Phlox

2-4

Full sun–part shade

White, lavender, pink, orange, red, and bicolor flowers in large panicles

Wild quinine

Parthenium

3-4

Full sun

Flat top clusters of white woolly flowers

Balloon flower

Platycodon

1-3

Full sun–part shade

Pale blue or white balloon like flowers

Corydalis

Pseudofumaria

.5-1

Part shade–shade

Small yellow flowers; long blooming

Grey-headed coneflower

Ratibida

3-5

Full sun

Yellow daisy flowers with grey to dark brown centers

Big Betony

Stachys

1-2

Full sun–part shade

Lavender or white flowers on short spikes

Spike Speedwell

Veronica

1-2

Full sun

Blue, purple, pink, or white flower spikes

Culver’s root

Veronicastrum

4-7

Full sun–part shade

White to pale blue flower spikes; prefers moist soils

Ironweed

Vernonia

4-7

Full sun

Fluffy pink-purple flower clusters

More Information

blackberry lily (Iris domestica)
Blackberry Lily (Iris domestica)

 ironweed (Vernonia)
Ironweed (Vernonia)

leopard plant (Ligularia)
Leopard Plant (Ligularia)

rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium)
Rattlesnake Master (Eryngium yuccifolium)

false sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides)
False Sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides)

Whirling butterflies (Gaura)
Whirling Butterflies (Gaura

Spike speedwell (Veronica)
Spike Speedwell (Veronica)

Blanket flower (Gaillardia)
Blanket Flower (Gaillardia)

Category: 
Ornamental Plants and Flowers
Perennials
Tags: 
summer flower
summer garden
summer
Related Month: 
June
July
August
Authors: 

Cynthia Haynes Professor

Last Reviewed: 
July, 2023