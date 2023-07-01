The diversity of summer-blooming perennials is amazing and often attracts a diverse group of pollinators to the landscape.
There are many perennial plants that bloom in the heat of summer. Daylilies (Hemerocallis) and hosta (Hosta) are well-known staples in the garden and are often in bloom in July and August regardless of the heat of summer. Other perennials like big betony (Stachys), blackberry lily (Iris domestica), Joe-pye-weed (Eutrochium) and rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) are lesser-known species but equally as beautiful in bloom.
Some flowers like coneflower (Echinacea), Shasta daisy (Leucanthemum), Spike speedwell (Veronica), Queen-of-the-prairie (Filipendula), and yarrow (Achillea) started to bloom in June and often continue into the summer months. While other species were tardy in spring but still manage to be in bloom by July. Hardy hibiscus (Hibiscus), milkweed (Asclepias), Balloon flower (Platycodon), and Whirling butterflies (Gaura) sometimes wait to emerge until late May, but they are reliable July and August bloomers.
Summer Bloomers with Long Blooming Periods
There are several perennials that are known for their long-blooming times in the summer. Blanket flower (Gaillardia), threadleaf coreopsis (Coreopsis verticillata), false sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides) and ornamental onion (Allium hybrids ‘Millenium’ or ‘Serendipity’) are often in bloom for 2 months or more during the summer months.
Summer Blooming Natives
There are many wonderful prairie plants (native to the Midwest) that are showing off in July and August. Many species of Phlox (Phlox), Blazing star (Liatris), wild quinine (Parthenium), ironweed (Vernonia) and Grey-headed coneflower (Ratibida) are just a few of the many options in prairie plants for mid-summer flowers.
Summer Bloomers for the Shade
Most of the perennials mentioned above bloom best in sunny sites. Yet, there are several species that perform well in shady locations. Cardinal flower (Lobelia), corydalis (Pseduofumaria), anemone (Anemone), snakeroot (Actea), and leopard plant (Ligularia) bloom with the hosta in mid to late summer.
Summer Blooming Perennials for Iowa
|
Common Name
|
Genus
|
Height (feet)
|
Light
|
Flower color and comments
|
Yarrow
|
Achillea
|
1-2
|
Full sun
|
Yellow or creamy white flat-topped flowers; flowers dry well
|
Black Snakeroot
|
Actea
|
4-6
|
Part shade-shade
|
Fragrant, creamy flower spikes
|
Ornamental onion
|
Allium
|
1-2
|
Full sun
|
Lavender, purple globe-shaped flowers
|
Japanese anemone
|
Anemone
|
1-3
|
Full sun–part shade
|
White or pale pink flowers
|
Butterfly milkweed
|
Asclepias
|
1-3
|
Full sun
|
Clusters of bright orange or yellow flowers
|
Baptisia
|
3-5
|
Full sun
|
Open white flower spikes
|
Threadleaf coreopsis
|
Coreopsis
|
1-2
|
Full sun
|
Lemon-yellow or golden yellow daisy flowers; long blooming
|
Echinacea
|
2-5
|
Full sun–part shade
|
Pink, purple, yellow, orange daisy-like flowers with spiky centers
|
Rattlesnake master
|
Eryngium
|
4-5
|
Full sun
|
Spiky green ball-like flowers
|Joe-pye weed
|Eutrochium
|5-7
|Full sun-part shade
|Fluffy pink-purple flowers; prefers moist soils
|
Blanket flower
|
Gaillardia
|
1-3
|
Full sun
|
Red, gold, peach, and bicolor daisy flowers; long blooming
|
Whirling butterflies
|
Gaura
|
2-4
|
Full sun
|
White or pink flowers arranged loosely on long, thin stems
|Queen-of-the-prairie
|Filipendula
|5-8
|Full sun
|Fluffly pink flowers; prefers moist soils
|False Sunflower
|Heliopsis
|3-6
|Full sun
|Yellow daisy flowers; long blooming
|
Hemerocallis
|
1-3
|
Full sun–part shade
|
Yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, and bicolor lily-like flowers for a day
|
Hibiscus
|
3-4
|
Full sun–part shade
|
Large red, pink, white, or lavender flowers; prefers moist soils
|
Hosta
|
1-3
|
Part shade–shade
|
White to light lavender tubular flowers on showy spikes
|
Blackberry lily
|
Iris
|
2-3
|
Full sun
|
Orange, speckled lily-like flowers; yellow cultivars also available
|
Shasta daisy
|
Leucanthemum
|
1-3
|
Full sun
|
White or cream-colored daisy like flowers
|
Blazing star
|
Liatris
|
2-5
|
Full sun
|
Lavender-pink flowers spikes
|
Leopard plant
|
Ligularia
|
2-3
|
Part shade–shade
|
Yellow daisy or spike like flowers; prefers moist soils
|
Phlox
|
2-4
|
Full sun–part shade
|
White, lavender, pink, orange, red, and bicolor flowers in large panicles
|
Wild quinine
|
Parthenium
|
3-4
|
Full sun
|
Flat top clusters of white woolly flowers
|
Balloon flower
|
Platycodon
|
1-3
|
Full sun–part shade
|
Pale blue or white balloon like flowers
|
Corydalis
|
Pseudofumaria
|
.5-1
|
Part shade–shade
|
Small yellow flowers; long blooming
|
Ratibida
|
3-5
|
Full sun
|
Yellow daisy flowers with grey to dark brown centers
|
Big Betony
|
Stachys
|
1-2
|
Full sun–part shade
|
Lavender or white flowers on short spikes
|
Spike Speedwell
|
Veronica
|
1-2
|
Full sun
|
Blue, purple, pink, or white flower spikes
|
Culver’s root
|
Veronicastrum
|
4-7
|
Full sun–part shade
|
White to pale blue flower spikes; prefers moist soils
|
Ironweed
|
Vernonia
|
4-7
|
Full sun
|
Fluffy pink-purple flower clusters
