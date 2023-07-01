The diversity of summer-blooming perennials is amazing and often attracts a diverse group of pollinators to the landscape.



Big Betony (Stachys)



There are many perennial plants that bloom in the heat of summer. Daylilies (Hemerocallis) and hosta (Hosta) are well-known staples in the garden and are often in bloom in July and August regardless of the heat of summer. Other perennials like big betony (Stachys), blackberry lily (Iris domestica), Joe-pye-weed (Eutrochium) and rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) are lesser-known species but equally as beautiful in bloom.

Some flowers like coneflower (Echinacea), Shasta daisy (Leucanthemum), Spike speedwell (Veronica), Queen-of-the-prairie (Filipendula), and yarrow (Achillea) started to bloom in June and often continue into the summer months. While other species were tardy in spring but still manage to be in bloom by July. Hardy hibiscus (Hibiscus), milkweed (Asclepias), Balloon flower (Platycodon), and Whirling butterflies (Gaura) sometimes wait to emerge until late May, but they are reliable July and August bloomers.

Summer Bloomers with Long Blooming Periods

There are several perennials that are known for their long-blooming times in the summer. Blanket flower (Gaillardia), threadleaf coreopsis (Coreopsis verticillata), false sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides) and ornamental onion (Allium hybrids ‘Millenium’ or ‘Serendipity’) are often in bloom for 2 months or more during the summer months.

Summer Blooming Natives



Quinine (Parthenium)



There are many wonderful prairie plants (native to the Midwest) that are showing off in July and August. Many species of Phlox (Phlox), Blazing star (Liatris), wild quinine (Parthenium), ironweed (Vernonia) and Grey-headed coneflower (Ratibida) are just a few of the many options in prairie plants for mid-summer flowers.

Summer Bloomers for the Shade

Most of the perennials mentioned above bloom best in sunny sites. Yet, there are several species that perform well in shady locations. Cardinal flower (Lobelia), corydalis (Pseduofumaria), anemone (Anemone), snakeroot (Actea), and leopard plant (Ligularia) bloom with the hosta in mid to late summer.

Summer Blooming Perennials for Iowa

Common Name Genus Height (feet) Light Flower color and comments Yarrow Achillea 1-2 Full sun Yellow or creamy white flat-topped flowers; flowers dry well Black Snakeroot Actea 4-6 Part shade-shade Fragrant, creamy flower spikes Ornamental onion Allium 1-2 Full sun Lavender, purple globe-shaped flowers Japanese anemone Anemone 1-3 Full sun–part shade White or pale pink flowers Butterfly milkweed Asclepias 1-3 Full sun Clusters of bright orange or yellow flowers White false indigo Baptisia 3-5 Full sun Open white flower spikes Threadleaf coreopsis Coreopsis 1-2 Full sun Lemon-yellow or golden yellow daisy flowers; long blooming Coneflower Echinacea 2-5 Full sun–part shade Pink, purple, yellow, orange daisy-like flowers with spiky centers Rattlesnake master Eryngium 4-5 Full sun Spiky green ball-like flowers Joe-pye weed Eutrochium 5-7 Full sun-part shade Fluffy pink-purple flowers; prefers moist soils Blanket flower Gaillardia 1-3 Full sun Red, gold, peach, and bicolor daisy flowers; long blooming Whirling butterflies Gaura 2-4 Full sun White or pink flowers arranged loosely on long, thin stems Queen-of-the-prairie Filipendula 5-8 Full sun Fluffly pink flowers; prefers moist soils False Sunflower Heliopsis 3-6 Full sun Yellow daisy flowers; long blooming Daylily Hemerocallis 1-3 Full sun–part shade Yellow, pink, orange, red, purple, and bicolor lily-like flowers for a day Hardy Hibiscus Hibiscus 3-4 Full sun–part shade Large red, pink, white, or lavender flowers; prefers moist soils Hosta Hosta 1-3 Part shade–shade White to light lavender tubular flowers on showy spikes Blackberry lily Iris 2-3 Full sun Orange, speckled lily-like flowers; yellow cultivars also available Shasta daisy Leucanthemum 1-3 Full sun White or cream-colored daisy like flowers Blazing star Liatris 2-5 Full sun Lavender-pink flowers spikes Leopard plant Ligularia 2-3 Part shade–shade Yellow daisy or spike like flowers; prefers moist soils Garden Phlox Phlox 2-4 Full sun–part shade White, lavender, pink, orange, red, and bicolor flowers in large panicles Wild quinine Parthenium 3-4 Full sun Flat top clusters of white woolly flowers Balloon flower Platycodon 1-3 Full sun–part shade Pale blue or white balloon like flowers Corydalis Pseudofumaria .5-1 Part shade–shade Small yellow flowers; long blooming Grey-headed coneflower Ratibida 3-5 Full sun Yellow daisy flowers with grey to dark brown centers Big Betony Stachys 1-2 Full sun–part shade Lavender or white flowers on short spikes Spike Speedwell Veronica 1-2 Full sun Blue, purple, pink, or white flower spikes Culver’s root Veronicastrum 4-7 Full sun–part shade White to pale blue flower spikes; prefers moist soils Ironweed Vernonia 4-7 Full sun Fluffy pink-purple flower clusters

More Information



Blackberry Lily (Iris domestica)





Ironweed (Vernonia)





Leopard Plant (Ligularia)





Rattlesnake Master (Eryngium yuccifolium)





False Sunflower (Helioposis helianthoides)





Whirling Butterflies (Gaura)





Spike Speedwell (Veronica)

