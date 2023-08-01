Landscape Plants for Difficult Sites

When selecting annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees, choose plants that are adapted to the growing conditions at the planting site. Most landscape plants prefer moist, well-drained soils in full sun. However, there are plants that will tolerate more difficult sites.

Lists of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees that tolerate dry soils, wet soils, and partial shade are provided below. (Locations in partial shade receive 2 to 4 hours of direct sunlight a day.)

Landscape Plants for Dry Soil Conditions



Landscape Plants for Wet Soil Conditions

