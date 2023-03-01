Guide to Starting Seed Indoors

Care and How To

Mid-March is the best time to start many vegetables and annual flowers indoors for transplanting outside once the threat of frost has past.  Below are resources available to help with the process. 

Regardless of what type of seed you're growing, to have the best success follow these basic tips:

  • Start with fresh seed and clean materials. 
  • Consult the package to determine how early to start the seed indoors - do not start seed too early. 
  • Provide abundant light. 
  • Do not over or under water.
  • Raise the humidity during germination.
  • If possible warm the germination mix/soil. 

More details about starting seeds indoors can be found below.

Guides & Articles  |  FAQs  |  Addressing Problems  |  Related Resources

Guides & Articles About Seed Starting 

Sowing Seed in Plug Tray. Photo by Adobe Stock

How to Successfully Start Seed Indoors
Starting Garden Transplants at Home Publication Iowa State University
Starting Garden Transplants at Home (publication)
Starting Seed Indoors. Photo by Adobe Stock
Supplies for Starting Seeds Indoors
March Seed Starting Publication Iowa State University
March Seed Starting (4-H Publication)
Seedlings in recycled container. Photo by Adobe Stock
Containers for Starting Seeds
germinating seedling. Photo by Adobe Stock
Germination Requirements for Annuals and Vegetables
Hardening Plants Outdoors. Photo by Adobe Stock
Selecting, Hardening, and Planting Bedding Plants
Acorns
Germination of Tree Seed
Seed Packets
Sources for Annual and Vegetable Seeds
seed stored in air tight containers
How to Store Seeds and Test Germination Rates

Frequently Asked Questions About Starting Seeds Indoors

Planning and Selecting Seed FAQs

Set-ups and Care for Germinating Seed FAQs

Addressing Issues or Challenges with Seed Starting FAQs

Hardening-Off and Transplanting Outside FAQs

Related Resources

Teaching Youth About Seeds

Category: 
Garden Management and Maintenance and Design
Ornamental Plants and Flowers
Annuals
Vegetables and Herbs
Tags: 
seeds
starting seeds
starting seeds indoors
Related Month: 
January
February
March
April
Authors: 

Aaron Steil Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist

Last Reviewed: 
March, 2023
Video: 