Guide to Starting Seed Indoors

Mid-March is the best time to start many vegetables and annual flowers indoors for transplanting outside once the threat of frost has past. Below are resources available to help with the process.

Regardless of what type of seed you're growing, to have the best success follow these basic tips:

Start with fresh seed and clean materials.

Consult the package to determine how early to start the seed indoors - do not start seed too early.

Provide abundant light.

Do not over or under water.

Raise the humidity during germination.

If possible warm the germination mix/soil.

More details about starting seeds indoors can be found below.

Guides & Articles About Seed Starting

