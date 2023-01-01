Frost Dates in Iowa

Below is the likelihood of experiencing 32°F on or before the given date in fall and on or after the given date in spring.

Links to high-population counties are below, and all counties are listed alphabetically.

"Early" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened before this day.

"Average" = the average freeze date for this location.

"Late" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened after this day.

This information is based on weather data collected from 1950-2021.*

Quick Links to Populus Counties

Date of First Freeze in Fall

Listed alphabetically by county.

County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Adair Sep 26 Oct 07 Oct 23 Adams Sep 26 Oct 08 Oct 25 Allamakee Sep 26 Oct 07 Oct 21 Appanoose Sep 30 Oct 14 Oct 28 Audubon Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 15 Benton Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 17 Black Hawk Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 18 Boone Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 20 Bremer Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 19 Buchanan Sep 20 Oct 03 Oct 14 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Buena Vista Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 23 Butler Sep 27 Oct 07 Oct 22 Calhoun Sep 27 Oct 07 Oct 20 Carroll Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 19 Cass Sep 21 Oct 05 Oct 18 Cedar Sep 24 Oct 09 Oct 22 Cerro Gordo Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 19 Cherokee Sep 19 Oct 02 Oct 15 Chickasaw Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 18 Clarke Sep 26 Oct 10 Oct 25 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Clay Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 18 Clayton Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 15 Clinton Oct 01 Oct 14 Oct 28 Crawford Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 20 Dallas Sep 22 Oct 06 Oct 18 Davis Oct 01 Oct 15 Oct 28 Decatur Sep 29 Oct 12 Oct 29 Delaware Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 14 Des Moines Oct 03 Oct 19 Nov 03 Dickinson Sep 22 Oct 04 Oct 19 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Dubuque Sep 26 Oct 09 Oct 22 Emmet Sep 22 Oct 04 Oct 20 Fayette Sep 20 Oct 02 Oct 15 Floyd Sep 27 Oct 07 Oct 21 Franklin Sep 21 Oct 05 Oct 19 Fremont Sep 30 Oct 13 Oct 27 Greene Sep 24 Oct 06 Oct 21 Grundy Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 20 Guthrie Sep 21 Oct 04 Oct 16 Hamilton Sep 21 Oct 05 Oct 16 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Hancock Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 18 Hardin Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 19 Harrison Sep 26 Apr 16 Oct 20 Henry Oct 01 Oct 15 Oct 29 Howard Sep 20 Oct 02 Oct 13 Humboldt Sep 23 Oct 07 Oct 23 Ida Sep 21 Oct 04 Oct 15 Iowa Sep 23 Oct 07 Oct 19 Jackson Sep 27 Oct 09 Oct 22 Jasper Sep 26 Oct 09 Oct 25 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Jefferson Sep 30 Oct 13 Oct 28 Johnson Sep 27 Oct 09 Oct 22 Jones Sep 22 Oct 05 Oct 17 Keokuk Sep 30 Oct 13 Oct 28 Kossuth Sep 25 Oct 06 Oct 18 Lee Oct 06 Oct 19 Nov 02 Linn Sep 25 Oct 06 Oct 18 Louisa Oct 01 Oct 14 Oct 28 Lucas Sep 27 Oct 08 Oct 21 Lyon Sep 19 Sep 30 Oct 14 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Madison Sep 23 Oct 07 Oct 21 Mahaska Sep 27 Oct 11 Oct 27 Marion Sep 29 Oct 11 Oct 28 Marshall Sep 26 Oct 08 Oct 21 Mills Sep 28 Oct 10 Oct 27 Mitchell Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 19 Monona Sep 26 Oct 07 Oct 22 Monroe Sep 30 Oct 14 Oct 28 Montgomery Sep 23 Oct 08 Oct 24 Muscatine Sep 30 Oct 14 Oct 28 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) O'Brien Sep 22 Oct 04 Oct 16 Osceola Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 15 Page Sep 27 Oct 09 Oct 26 Palo Alto Sep 25 Oct 07 Oct 23 Plymouth Sep 20 Oct 02 Oct 16 Pocahontas Sep 23 Oct 06 Oct 20 Polk Sep 26 Oct 10 Oct 26 Pottawattamie Sep 26 Oct 08 Oct 26 Poweshiek Sep 25 Oct 07 Oct 21 Ringgold Sep 27 Oct 11 Oct 27 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Sac Sep 24 Oct 07 Oct 24 Scott Oct 05 Oct 19 Nov 02 Shelby Sep 22 Oct 06 Oct 18 Sioux Sep 19 Oct 01 Oct 14 Story Sep 26 Oct 07 Oct 21 Tama Sep 22 Oct 08 Oct 18 Taylor Sep 27 Oct 10 Oct 27 Union Sep 27 Oct 10 Oct 28 Van Buren Oct 01 Oct 15 Oct 28 Wapello Oct 01 Oct 15 Oct 28 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F) Warren Sep 27 Oct 10 Oct 23 Washington Sep 28 Oct 12 Oct 27 Wayne Sep 30 Oct 12 Oct 27 Webster Sep 23 Oct 07 Oct 20 Winnebago Sep 22 Oct 04 Oct 15 Winneshiek Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 15 Woodbury Sep 21 Oct 04 Oct 16 Worth Sep 23 Oct 05 Oct 18 Wright Sep 21 Oct 03 Oct 15 County Early First Fall Freeze (32°F) Average First Fall Freeze (32°F) Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)

Date of Last Freeze in Spring

Listed alphabetically by county.

County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Adair Apr 11 Apr 25 May 10 Adams Apr 11 Apr 24 May 08 Allamakee Apr 09 Apr 26 May 11 Appanoose Apr 05 Apr 17 May 03 Audubon Apr 13 Apr 27 May 11 Benton Apr 13 Apr 25 May 08 Black Hawk Apr 14 Apr 28 May 11 Boone Apr 13 Apr 26 May 08 Bremer Apr 13 Apr 28 May 11 Buchanan Apr 16 Apr 29 May 14 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Buena Vista Apr 12 Apr 28 May 11 Butler Apr 13 Apr 27 May 10 Calhoun Apr 13 Apr 26 May 08 Carroll Apr 13 Apr 27 May 09 Cass Apr 11 Apr 26 May 11 Cedar Apr 09 Apr 23 May 06 Cerro Gordo Apr 15 Apr 29 May 11 Cherokee Apr 16 May 01 May 14 Chickasaw Apr 16 Apr 29 May 11 Clarke Apr 09 Apr 23 May 08 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Clay Apr 12 Apr 28 May 11 Clayton Apr 16 Apr 29 May 12 Clinton Apr 06 Apr 18 May 02 Crawford Apr 09 Apr 25 May 09 Dallas Apr 10 Apr 25 May 08 Davis Apr 03 Apr 15 Apr 29 Decatur Apr 07 Apr 20 May 03 Delaware Apr 16 May 01 May 15 Des Moines Apr 03 Apr 15 Apr 28 Dickinson Apr 14 Apr 28 May 10 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Dubuque Apr 10 Apr 23 May 06 Emmet Apr 15 Apr 28 May 10 Fayette Apr 18 May 01 May 15 Floyd Apr 13 Apr 27 May 10 Franklin Apr 17 Apr 28 May 11 Fremont Apr 05 Apr 17 Apr 30 Greene Apr 13 Apr 26 May 09 Grundy Apr 16 Apr 27 May 10 Guthrie Apr 13 Apr 27 May 09 Hamilton Apr 13 Apr 29 May 13 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Hancock Apr 14 Apr 28 May 11 Hardin Apr 13 Apr 26 May 09 Harrison Apr 11 Apr 24 May 07 Henry Apr 05 Apr 17 Apr 30 Howard Apr 21 May 03 May 15 Humboldt Apr 11 Apr 27 May 09 Ida Apr 14 Apr 29 May 12 Iowa Apr 10 Apr 24 May 06 Jackson Apr 10 Apr 25 May 08 Jasper Apr 09 Apr 22 May 05 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Jefferson Apr 05 Apr 17 May 01 Johnson Apr 09 Apr 22 May 06 Jones Apr 16 Apr 29 May 13 Keokuk Apr 07 Apr 19 May 03 Kossuth Apr 14 Apr 28 May 11 Lee Apr 04 Apr 13 Apr 25 Linn Apr 14 Apr 26 May 09 Louisa Apr 05 Apr 17 May 02 Lucas Apr 10 Apr 24 May 07 Lyon Apr 18 May 01 May 14 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Madison Apr 10 Apr 25 May 09 Mahaska Apr 08 Apr 20 May 03 Marion Apr 06 Apr 20 May 03 Marshall Apr 13 Apr 24 May 08 Mills Apr 08 Apr 22 May 08 Mitchell Apr 16 Apr 30 May 11 Monona Apr 09 Apr 26 May 10 Monroe Apr 06 Apr 19 May 03 Montgomery Apr 09 Apr 24 May 09 Muscatine Apr 05 Apr 17 Apr 30 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) O'Brien Apr 15 Apr 29 May 14 Osceola Apr 17 Apr 30 May 14 Page Apr 08 Apr 22 May 06 Palo Alto Apr 14 Apr 27 May 10 Plymouth Apr 15 Apr 28 May 12 Pocahontas Apr 10 Apr 26 May 09 Polk Apr 09 Apr 22 May 04 Pottawattamie Apr 09 Apr 24 May 08 Poweshiek Apr 13 Apr 26 May 09 Ringgold Apr 08 Apr 21 May 06 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Sac Apr 09 Apr 26 May 09 Scott Apr 05 Apr 15 Apr 30 Shelby Apr 09 Apr 24 May 09 Sioux Apr 18 May 01 May 13 Story Apr 13 Apr 24 May 06 Tama Apr 14 Apr 27 May 10 Taylor Apr 09 Apr 22 May 06 Union Apr 09 Apr 23 May 07 Van Buren Apr 05 Apr 18 May 01 Wapello Apr 05 Apr 16 Apr 30 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Warren Apr 09 Apr 23 May 06 Washington Apr 07 Apr 20 May 04 Wayne Apr 07 Apr 20 May 03 Webster Apr 13 Apr 26 May 09 Winnebago Apr 14 Apr 28 May 10 Winneshiek Apr 18 May 02 May 18 Woodbury Apr 09 Apr 26 May 10 Worth Apr 17 Apr 28 May 11 Wright Apr 14 Apr 29 May 25 County Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F) Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)

More Information

* This data was provided by the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC). Visit that website to get more detailed information and statistics.