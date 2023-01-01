You are here
Frost Dates in Iowa
Below is the likelihood of experiencing 32°F on or before the given date in fall and on or after the given date in spring.
Links to high-population counties are below, and all counties are listed alphabetically.
"Early" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened before this day.
"Average" = the average freeze date for this location.
"Late" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened after this day.
This information is based on weather data collected from 1950-2021.*
Date of First Freeze in Fall | Date of Last Freeze in Spring
Date of First Freeze in Fall
Listed alphabetically by county.
"Early" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened before this day.
"Average" = the average freeze date for this location.
"Late" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened after this day.
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Adair
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 23
|
Adams
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 25
|
Allamakee
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 21
|
Appanoose
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 14
|
Oct 28
|
Audubon
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 15
|
Benton
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 17
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Boone
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 20
|
Bremer
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 19
|
Buchanan
|
Sep 20
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 14
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Buena Vista
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 23
|
Butler
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 22
|
Calhoun
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 20
|
Carroll
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 19
|
Cass
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Cedar
|
Sep 24
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 22
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 19
|
Cherokee
|
Sep 19
|
Oct 02
|
Oct 15
|
Chickasaw
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Clarke
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 25
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Clay
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Clayton
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 15
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 14
|
Oct 28
|
Crawford
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 20
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 18
|
Davis
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 15
|
Oct 28
|
Decatur
|
Sep 29
|
Oct 12
|
Oct 29
|
Delaware
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 14
|
Des Moines
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 19
|
Nov 03
|
Dickinson
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 19
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 22
|
Emmet
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 20
|
Fayette
|
Sep 20
|
Oct 02
|
Oct 15
|
Floyd
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 21
|
Franklin
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 19
|
Fremont
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 13
|
Oct 27
|
Greene
|
Sep 24
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 21
|
Grundy
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 20
|
Guthrie
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 16
|
Hamilton
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 16
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Hancock
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Hardin
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 19
|
Harrison
|
Sep 26
|
Apr 16
|
Oct 20
|
Henry
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 15
|
Oct 29
|
Howard
|
Sep 20
|
Oct 02
|
Oct 13
|
Humboldt
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 23
|
Ida
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 15
|
Iowa
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 19
|
Jackson
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 22
|
Jasper
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 25
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Jefferson
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 13
|
Oct 28
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 22
|
Jones
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 17
|
Keokuk
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 13
|
Oct 28
|
Kossuth
|
Sep 25
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 18
|
Lee
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 19
|
Nov 02
|
Sep 25
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 18
|
Louisa
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 14
|
Oct 28
|
Lucas
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 21
|
Lyon
|
Sep 19
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 14
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Madison
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 21
|
Mahaska
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 11
|
Oct 27
|
Marion
|
Sep 29
|
Oct 11
|
Oct 28
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 21
|
Mills
|
Sep 28
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 27
|
Mitchell
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 19
|
Monona
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 22
|
Monroe
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 14
|
Oct 28
|
Montgomery
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 24
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 14
|
Oct 28
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
O'Brien
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 16
|
Osceola
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 15
|
Page
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 09
|
Oct 26
|
Palo Alto
|
Sep 25
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 23
|
Plymouth
|
Sep 20
|
Oct 02
|
Oct 16
|
Pocahontas
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 20
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 26
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 26
|
Poweshiek
|
Sep 25
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 21
|
Ringgold
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 11
|
Oct 27
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Sac
|
Sep 24
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 24
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 19
|
Nov 02
|
Shelby
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 06
|
Oct 18
|
Sioux
|
Sep 19
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 14
|
Sep 26
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 21
|
Tama
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 08
|
Oct 18
|
Taylor
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 27
|
Union
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 28
|
Van Buren
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 15
|
Oct 28
|
Wapello
|
Oct 01
|
Oct 15
|
Oct 28
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Sep 27
|
Oct 10
|
Oct 23
|
Washington
|
Sep 28
|
Oct 12
|
Oct 27
|
Wayne
|
Sep 30
|
Oct 12
|
Oct 27
|
Webster
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 07
|
Oct 20
|
Winnebago
|
Sep 22
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 15
|
Winneshiek
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 15
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 04
|
Oct 16
|
Worth
|
Sep 23
|
Oct 05
|
Oct 18
|
Wright
|
Sep 21
|
Oct 03
|
Oct 15
|
County
|
Early First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Average First Fall Freeze (32°F)
|
Late First Fall Freeze (32°F)
Date of Last Freeze in Spring
Listed alphabetically by county.
"Early" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened before this day.
"Average" = the average freeze date for this location.
"Late" = only 10% of all freeze dates happened after this day.
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Adair
|
Apr 11
|
Apr 25
|
May 10
|
Adams
|
Apr 11
|
Apr 24
|
May 08
|
Allamakee
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 26
|
May 11
|
Appanoose
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
May 03
|
Audubon
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 27
|
May 11
|
Benton
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 25
|
May 08
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Boone
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 08
|
Bremer
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Buchanan
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 29
|
May 14
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Buena Vista
|
Apr 12
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Butler
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 27
|
May 10
|
Calhoun
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 08
|
Carroll
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 27
|
May 09
|
Cass
|
Apr 11
|
Apr 26
|
May 11
|
Cedar
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 23
|
May 06
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 29
|
May 11
|
Cherokee
|
Apr 16
|
May 01
|
May 14
|
Chickasaw
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 29
|
May 11
|
Clarke
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 23
|
May 08
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Clay
|
Apr 12
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Clayton
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 29
|
May 12
|
Apr 06
|
Apr 18
|
May 02
|
Crawford
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 25
|
May 09
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 25
|
May 08
|
Davis
|
Apr 03
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 29
|
Decatur
|
Apr 07
|
Apr 20
|
May 03
|
Delaware
|
Apr 16
|
May 01
|
May 15
|
Des Moines
|
Apr 03
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 28
|
Dickinson
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 28
|
May 10
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 23
|
May 06
|
Emmet
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 28
|
May 10
|
Fayette
|
Apr 18
|
May 01
|
May 15
|
Floyd
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 27
|
May 10
|
Franklin
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Fremont
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 30
|
Greene
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Grundy
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 27
|
May 10
|
Guthrie
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 27
|
May 09
|
Hamilton
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 29
|
May 13
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Hancock
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Hardin
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Harrison
|
Apr 11
|
Apr 24
|
May 07
|
Henry
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 30
|
Howard
|
Apr 21
|
May 03
|
May 15
|
Humboldt
|
Apr 11
|
Apr 27
|
May 09
|
Ida
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 29
|
May 12
|
Iowa
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 24
|
May 06
|
Jackson
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 25
|
May 08
|
Jasper
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 22
|
May 05
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Jefferson
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
May 01
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 22
|
May 06
|
Jones
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 29
|
May 13
|
Keokuk
|
Apr 07
|
Apr 19
|
May 03
|
Kossuth
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Lee
|
Apr 04
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 25
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Louisa
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
May 02
|
Lucas
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 24
|
May 07
|
Lyon
|
Apr 18
|
May 01
|
May 14
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Madison
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 25
|
May 09
|
Mahaska
|
Apr 08
|
Apr 20
|
May 03
|
Marion
|
Apr 06
|
Apr 20
|
May 03
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 24
|
May 08
|
Mills
|
Apr 08
|
Apr 22
|
May 08
|
Mitchell
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 30
|
May 11
|
Monona
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 26
|
May 10
|
Monroe
|
Apr 06
|
Apr 19
|
May 03
|
Montgomery
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 24
|
May 09
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 30
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
O'Brien
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 29
|
May 14
|
Osceola
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 30
|
May 14
|
Page
|
Apr 08
|
Apr 22
|
May 06
|
Palo Alto
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 27
|
May 10
|
Plymouth
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 28
|
May 12
|
Pocahontas
|
Apr 10
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 22
|
May 04
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 24
|
May 08
|
Poweshiek
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Ringgold
|
Apr 08
|
Apr 21
|
May 06
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Sac
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 15
|
Apr 30
|
Shelby
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 24
|
May 09
|
Sioux
|
Apr 18
|
May 01
|
May 13
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 24
|
May 06
|
Tama
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 27
|
May 10
|
Taylor
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 22
|
May 06
|
Union
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 23
|
May 07
|
Van Buren
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 18
|
May 01
|
Wapello
|
Apr 05
|
Apr 16
|
Apr 30
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 23
|
May 06
|
Washington
|
Apr 07
|
Apr 20
|
May 04
|
Wayne
|
Apr 07
|
Apr 20
|
May 03
|
Webster
|
Apr 13
|
Apr 26
|
May 09
|
Winnebago
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 28
|
May 10
|
Winneshiek
|
Apr 18
|
May 02
|
May 18
|
Apr 09
|
Apr 26
|
May 10
|
Worth
|
Apr 17
|
Apr 28
|
May 11
|
Wright
|
Apr 14
|
Apr 29
|
May 25
|
County
|
Early Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Average Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
|
Late Last Spring Freeze Date (32°F)
More Information
* This data was provided by the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC). Visit that website to get more detailed information and statistics.