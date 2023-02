Valentine's Day is a day to recognize our loved ones. Many different plants serve as wonderful gifts to show that special person how much you love them! Cut flowers, orchids, and florist plants are just a few of the plants that are popular gifts on February 14th and the rest of the winter season.

Below are a few resources to help keep these special plants healthy and attractive all season.

How to Care for Cut Flowers



Flowers and Their Meanings



How to Care for Florist's Plants



How to Care for Miniature Roses



All About Cyclamen



All About

African Violets



Growing

Gesneriads



All About Air Plants



How to Care for Moth Orchids



Growing Succulents Indoors



How to Care for Houseplants (videos)



All Hearts: Plants with Heart-shaped Leaves



For the Love of Chocolate



A Brief History of the Rose