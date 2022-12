December brings many holiday celebrations and traditions. Poinsettia, Christmas trees, and amaryllis are just some of the plants that play a role in many holiday activities.

Below are a few resources to help keep these special plants healthy and attractive all season.

Guide to Selection and Care of Christmas Trees



Alternative Christmas Trees



All About Holiday Cacti



All About Amaryllis



Mistletoe and Holly During the Holidays



How to Create a Holiday Wreath



Norfolk Island Pine



Growing Paperwhites



All About Cyclamen



Growing Orchids Indoors



Rosemary



The Legends and Traditions of Holiday Plants