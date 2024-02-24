New Gardening Special Premiers on Iowa PBS

A new special on Iowa PBS will introduce viewers to beautiful landscapes across Iowa, from Sioux City to Dubuque and many places in between. Gardening With Steil highlights tours, how-tos, and Iowa-based gardening information. The program features host Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, and co-host Cindy Haynes, associate professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, as they travel across the state and share current garden trends.
This season, learn about growing and using herbs from your garden, supporting pollinators through native landscaping, worm composting in your kitchen, saving seeds from your favorite vegetables, and the future of autonomous mowers! Visit a daylily breeder, bonsai show, lavender farm, hydroponic production greenhouse, and even one Iowan growing 2,000-pound pumpkins!
Gardening With Steil premieres on air and online Saturday, February 24, at 4 p.m. as part of Festival 2024. The program will be rebroadcast on Sunday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. on Iowa PBS’s main channel, with additional airings on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 and Iowa PBS Create .4. The program will also be available on demand on iowapbs.org and the PBS App.
