Second Round of 2023 AAS Winners Announced



Pelargonium x interspecific ‘Big EEZE Pink Batik.’ Photo by AAS.



All-America Selections has been trialing edible and ornamental plants for over 90 years, presenting awards to entries that will impress home gardeners with their performance regionally or nationally. There have been plenty of exciting new winners that merit a place in your garden that will be highlighted in this series.

AAS Winners are grown and planted at nearly 200 Display Gardens all over the US and Canada, including nine gardens in Iowa. To see these winners and more, check out the All-America Selections website and search under the Display Gardens tab. For a sneak peek at potential future winners, plan a visit to Reiman Gardens, an All-America Selections Trial Garden.



Capsicum annuum ‘Red Impact.’ Photo by AAS.



There are three more National Award Winners to announce, circle in your catalogs, and add to your garden plans for 2024!

Pelargonium x interspecific ‘Big EEZE Pink Batik’: Tutti-frutti and strawberry shortcake come to mind when you see this pretty new geranium and the bright pink blooms. Judges commented over and over again on flowers and stellar performance, even in full sun through a hot summer. ‘Big EEZE Pink Batik’ will be available as plants and is not grown from seeds, so start talking to your local garden centers and plant sale people now to ensure you have this for bedding and containers next year!

Capsicum annuum ‘Red Impact’: ‘Red Impact’ is a Lamuyo-type pepper, popular for its versatility in the kitchen. This pepper is thick-walled with a sweet flavor, which makes it equally as useful raw in salads as it is stuffed and grilled! Fruits can be 7”, so these plants do benefit from staking to keep the fruit easy to reach. ‘Red Impact’ can reach 36”x24”; it’s best to plant in-ground unless you have a very large patio pot! You’ll be impressed with how easy it is to grow this tasty treat with the improved disease resistance of ‘Red Impact’.



Petunia x Calibrachoa hybrida ‘EnViva™ Pink.’ Photo by AAS.



Petunia x Calibrachoa hybrida ‘EnViva™ Pink’: Petchoas is a newer hybrid on the market that combines genetics from petunias and calibrachoas, giving gardeners the best of both worlds! ‘EnViva™ Pink’ grows to a manageable 18-24”, so it won’t elbow out the other plants in your hanging basket or container. Judges praised the bright blooms and long blooming season. This Petchoa is another winner available only as a plant (not seed), but this show-stopper is worth shopping around for!