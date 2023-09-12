fall lawn care

Fall is an ideal time to complete many lawn maintenance practices. This is the most important time to focus on mowing, fertilizing, aerating, weed control, and seeding. The work you do on your lawn in the fall helps it recover from the stress of summer and prepares it for winter, allowing it to look its best next spring.
Below are links to more information about the many maintenance tasks you can do in the late summer and fall.
|
Mowing
|
Watering
|
Aeration
|
Fertilization
|
Seeding & Over-Seeding
|
Weed Control
|
More Information
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on September 12, 2023. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.