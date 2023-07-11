“What tree should I plant in my yard?” is perhaps one of the most frequent questions we get. It’s a perfectly legitimate question, but one that can be difficult to answer. Difficult because there are so many choices, and the fact that not every tree will succeed in every landscape situation.

Find the right tree for your landscape using these suggestions. Remember, tree lists are not like restaurant menus. Not every entrée or tree is suitable for every occasion. These lists will help you make the right decision for your unique landscape.

Shade Trees for Iowa

