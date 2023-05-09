New Podcast on Weather and Vegetable Gardening is Available

This podcast is for you if you want to understand the weather better! Join Dan Fillius, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Field Specialist, and Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa’s State Climatologist, as they discuss what is happening in the world of Iowa weather. Every week during the main growing season Dan and Justin discuss recent weather, its impacts on fruits and vegetables, and provide a climate outlook for the coming week in Iowa. You can find the podcast here. New episodes are out roughly every Thursday.
Let us know what you think, though as Mark Twain once said, "If you don't like the weather, wait a few minutes."
