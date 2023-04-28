Celebrate Arbor Day & Earth Day

Arbor Day

Arbor Day is April 28, 2023 in Iowa! Celebrate by planting a tree and teaching others about the benefits and importance of trees.

National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on the best tree-planting times in their area.

More information about Arbor Day, including its history, celebration ideas, and resources, can be found from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Resources from Iowa State on Planting and Caring for Trees

Tree Selection

Planting Trees

Care of Trees

Dealing with Problems in Trees

Hiring Professional Help

Earth Day

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd each year. Coordinated by EARTHDAY.ORG, this day is to celebrate this organization's to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Commemorate this day by joining a trash clean-up effort in your community, committing to use less plastic, or planting a tree!