Celebrate Arbor Day & Earth Day

Arbor Day
Arbor Day is April 28, 2023 in Iowa! Celebrate by planting a tree and teaching others about the benefits and importance of trees.
National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on the best tree-planting times in their area.
More information about Arbor Day, including its history, celebration ideas, and resources, can be found from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Resources from Iowa State on Planting and Caring for Trees
Tree Selection
- Shade Trees for Iowa (pub)
- Small-Statured Trees for Iowa (pub)
- Spring Blooming Trees
- Summer Blooming Trees
- Plant Shopping Tips
Planting Trees
- Planting Trees in the Landscape
- Tree Planting Basics
- How to Plant Bare Root Trees
- Can I plant a new tree in the same location as an old tree that was removed?
Care of Trees
- Care of Newly Planted Trees
- Fertilizing Trees
- Mulching Trees
- Pruning Resources from Iowa State
- Preparing Trees for Winter
Dealing with Problems in Trees
- Identifying Tree Problems (pub)
- Understanding Decline in Trees (pub)
- Why is my newly planted tree dying?
Hiring Professional Help
Earth Day
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd each year. Coordinated by EARTHDAY.ORG, this day is to celebrate this organization's to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide.
Commemorate this day by joining a trash clean-up effort in your community, committing to use less plastic, or planting a tree!
