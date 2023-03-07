AAS Winners are Great New Plants to Grow in Your Home Garden



Solanum tuberosum ‘Clancy.' Photo by All-American Selections.



All-America Selections has been trialing edible and ornamental plants for over 90 years, presenting awards to entries that will impress home gardeners with their performance regionally or nationally. There have been plenty of exciting new winners that merit a place in your garden that will be highlighted in this series.



Zea mays ‘American Dream.' Photo by All-American Selections.



AAS Winners are grown and planted at nearly 200 Display Gardens all over the US and Canada, including nine gardens in Iowa. To see these winners and more, check out www.all-americaselections.org and search under the Display Gardens tab. For a sneak peek at potential future winners, plan a visit to Reiman Gardens, an All-America Selections Trial Garden.

We might not be able to grow corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day, but AAS has plenty of corn and beefsteak tomato winners to choose from!

Solanum tuberosum ‘Clancy’: Have you ever grown a potato from seed before? ‘Clancy’ is easy to start indoors and schedule at the same time as your tomatoes--sow and plant outside at the same time! Potatoes are red to pink and great for roasting, boiling, or mashing. Each plant will produce 6-10 potatoes of various sizes, and the potatoes hold well in the ground.



Brassica oleracea ‘Katarina.' Photo by All-American Selections.



Zea mays ‘American Dream’: We ate this one right off the stalk, no cooking needed. Kernels were sweet and oh-so-tender! Bi-colored ears are attractive and have good tip fill. Sow an extra row, you’ll want as much of this sweet corn as you can possibly grow.

Brassica oleracea ‘Katarina’: Judges think ‘Katarina’ may just convert cabbage haters with its sweet taste. This cabbage is small enough to grow in a container on a patio and matures up to 3 weeks earlier than other cultivars. One display garden pointed out that ‘Katarina’ holds up well in summer heat as well!



Solanum lycopersicum ‘Galahad F1.' Photo by All-American Selections.



Solanum lycopersicum ‘Galahad F1’: ‘Galahad’ is a regional winner, showing excellent performance in the Heartland. This tomato is highly resistant to a wide range of disease issues and is mature in 69 days, so you won’t have to wait too long for your first harvest! Good, clean fruits have good flavor and work well in all applications, from sandwiches to salsa!