Mushroom, Morels, and Other Edible Fungi- Upcoming 2023 Workshops

Whether it be targeted advertisements or likely an overall pattern- mushrooms are on trend. You can find mushroom-themed home décor in almost any store you go. But are all the mushrooms depicted in home décor well-suited for consumption?

Come find out and learn more about edible mushrooms at the 2023 Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification workshops! These workshops are held to provide certification opportunities to individuals who wish to legally sell any of eight different types of wild-harvested mushrooms. The workshops are open to anyone interested in increasing their confidence and knowledge on safely foraging eight different types of mushrooms and distinguishing them from dangerous look-alikes.



American Morel (Morchella americana) found among forest foliage. (Photo by Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca)



The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals ruling 5701C permits persons who attend and pass the certification test to sell eight types of wild-harvested mushrooms: morel, oyster, chicken of the woods, hen of the woods, chanterelles, bears head tooth/lion’s mane, pheasant back/dryad saddle, and black trumpet. The workshops are taught at a level for novice mushroom enthusiasts to understand, so all are welcome no matter your knowledge level.

Certification lasts for three years. The 2022 workshops were the first to offer certification for the eight types of mushrooms. Prior workshops were for morels or morels and oyster mushrooms. Going forward, all certification workshops will be for all of the mushrooms in the 5701C ruling.

The two 2023 workshops are on Saturday, March 25 from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 2-5 p.m. Advanced registration is required and closes on March 18 and April 8, respectively. Cost of attendance is $60 per person. Please email the PIDC at pidc@iastate.edu with any questions about the workshops.