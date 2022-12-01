2023 Winter Master Gardener Training Offered Winter and Fall

The application window is opening January 9 for the 2023 Winter Master Gardener training cohort, which will be offered in 27 counties or extension regions.

Counties offering winter training include: Black Hawk, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Clay, Clinton, Davis, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Mitchell, Monona, Monroe, Palo Alto, Poweshiek, Shelby, Tama, Wapello, Warren, Woodbury, Worth, Wright

Iowans wishing to complete Master Gardener training register with a local county extension office, participate in online learning modules, and attend at least 4 in-person training sessions organized by their county office. After completing the 10-week training, trainees put their knowledge to work with a 40-hour internship in their training county.

Applicants have from January 9 to February 3 to apply for the winter session. Training for the winter session runs from February 20th to April 28th. Applications for the fall session will be open in July. Learn more about the program online or through your local extension office.