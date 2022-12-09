2023 Home Gardening Webinar from the Master Gardener Program

2023 Home Gardening Webinar Series Announced

The Master Gardener program is excited to announce the 2023 season of the Home Gardening Webinar series! The themes for this year’s series are edibles, pruning, and water usage. The series starts January 3 and runs until March 8.

Designed for anyone who is interested in gardening or horticulture, the series aims to inspire and educate. Throughout the series, participants will hear from experts at Iowa State University, the University of Illinois, North Dakota State University, Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Reiman Gardens. The sessions are free and open to the public, although registration is required.

To see the full schedule and register for webinars, visit our website. To register, click on the title of the webinar you are interested in attending. Once you complete the Zoom registration form, your will be emailed connection details. All webinars will be live with question and answer at the end. Participation is limited to the first 500 attendees.