AAS Winners are Great New Plants to Grow in Your Home Garden



Pumpkin (Cucurbita maxima) 'Blue Prince.' Photo by All-American Selections



In 2022, All-America Selections is celebrating 90 years of trialing new varieties for the home gardener. There have been plenty of exciting new winners that merit a place in your garden that will be highlighted in this series.

AAS Winners are grown and planted at nearly 200 Display Gardens all over the US and Canada, including nine gardens in Iowa. To see these winners and more, check out www.all-americaselections.org and search under the Display Gardens tab. For a sneak peek at potential future winners, plan a visit to Reiman Gardens, an All-America Selections Trial Garden.

Pumpkin (Cucurbita maxima) ‘Blue Prince’: Grow your own fall decor! ‘Blue Prince’ is a winner both on your front porch and in your kitchen. Beautiful blue-gray exterior and creamy orange interior. It produces harvestable pumpkins earlier, so you’re ready for sweater weather before anyone else!

https://all-americaselections.org/product/pumpkin-blue-prince/



Marigold (Tagetes erecta) 'Big Duck Gold.' Photo by All-American Selections



Tagetes erecta ‘Big Duck Gold’: Big, richly gold colored blooms top a 15” plant--eye-catching all the way through frost. The height and blooms make this marigold a great cut flower, but it is just as outstanding in the garden.

https://all-americaselections.org/product/marigold-big-duck-gold/

Pak Choi (Brassica rapa) ‘Asian Delight’: The perfect pak choi for fall vegetable gardens, ‘Asian Delight’ grows a small head that is tender and delicious. AAS judges said ‘Asian Delight’ didn’t bolt, even in the heat of summer--a plus during those hot “false fall” days. The dark green leaves are so pretty, you could even plant this pak choi in a summer annual display!

https://all-americaselections.org/product/pak-choi-asian-delight/