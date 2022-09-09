AAS Winners are Great New Plants to Grow in Your Garden

In 2022, All-America Selections is celebrating 90 years of trialing new varieties for the home gardener. There have been plenty of exciting new winners that merit a place in your garden that will be highlighted over the next several months in Horticulture and Home Pest News.
AAS Winners are grown and planted at nearly 200 Display Gardens all over the US and Canada, including nine gardens in Iowa. To see these winners and more, check out www.all-americaselections.org and search under the Display Gardens tab. For a sneak peek at potential future winners, plan a visit to Reiman Gardens, an All-America Selections Trial Garden.
Petunia (Petunia × hybrida) ‘Bee’s Knees’: A gorgeous golden petunia that was so popular, AAS judges designated it a Gold Medal winner! Perfect as a groundcover or a container spiller.
Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) ‘Purple Zebra’: A beautiful striped cherry tomato that is as pretty as it is tasty. Grow your own farmer’s market display in your backyard by planting ‘Purple Zebra’ and other new AAS tomato winners like ‘Sunset Torch’, ‘Red Torch’, and ‘Sparky XSL’.
Zinnia (Zinnia hybrida) ‘Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor’: Another Gold Medal winner that knocked almost all the judges off their feet. This zinnia is one of my new favorite cultivars for so many reasons; resistant to powdery mildew, compact, and covered in blooms that start out bright golden yellow and red and fade to shades of pink. I know that once you grow this once, you’ll know exactly why AAS judges raved about the newest entry in the Profusion series.
