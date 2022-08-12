When a summer heat wave arrives, it can be stressful for the plants and gardener alike. The plants of your landscape will require a little more TLC to make it through periods of extreme heat.
A few tips to protect your lawn, garden, and landscape when temperatures soar include:
- Changing your watering practices
- Adding mulch
- Providing some shade
- Not fertilizing
- Waiting to transplant or propagate
- Allowing the lawn to go dormant
- Not forgetting to protect the gardener!
More detailed information can be found in this article: Managing the Garden in Extreme Heat
