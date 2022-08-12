When a summer heat wave arrives, it can be stressful for the plants and gardener alike. The plants of your landscape will require a little more TLC to make it through periods of extreme heat.

A few tips to protect your lawn, garden, and landscape when temperatures soar include:

Changing your watering practices

Adding mulch

Providing some shade

Not fertilizing

Waiting to transplant or propagate

Allowing the lawn to go dormant

Not forgetting to protect the gardener!

More detailed information can be found in this article: Managing the Garden in Extreme Heat