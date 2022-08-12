We have been receiving many photos and samples of plants that appear to have herbicide injury. This damage can come from drift from herbicides applied to nearby lawns, landscapes, fields, or other areas; residue or carryover in materials such as grass/pasture clippings, wood chips, mulch, animal manure, soil, or compost; or improper use of a product.

If plants are damaged by herbicide, they may or may not recover, depending on the severity of the damage. All that can be done is to wait and see what happens while providing good care for the plant.

Whether an edible plant (fruit or vegetable) is safe to eat after accidental exposure to a chemical depends on many factors. The safest course of action is to not consume any part of a plant that has been exposed to a known or unknown herbicide and to remove and replace the plants.

More detailed information on identifying herbicide injury, managing plants exposed to herbicide drift, and how to prevent herbicide injury are included in this article: Herbicide Injury to Garden Plants. Included is also information on how to report herbicide damage and information on why testing plant material for herbicide residues has limitations.