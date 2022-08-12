Harvesting Summer Vegetables

With summer in full swing, it means that you can now reap the rewards of all the work you’ve put into the vegetable garden this year.
Below is some advice on how to harvest your favorite vegetables that typically ripen in July and August.
- Tomatoes
- Tomatillos
- Peppers
- Summer Squash (including zucchini)
- Eggplant
- Sweet Corn
- Green Beans
- Cucumbers
- Watermelon
- Muskmelon & Cantaloupe
- Honeydew Melon
- Potatoes
- Onions
- Garlic
- Cauliflower
- Cabbage
- Okra
More information on the harvest and storage of all vegetables can be found in the following resources:
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on August 12, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.