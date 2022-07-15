Updated Emerald Ash Borer Information



Emerald Ash Borer Adult





Emerald ash borer is now in all but 7 of Iowa’s 99 counties. As it spreads across Iowa, the impact is felt differently depending on if your community has just been reported infested or has been infested for many years. People living in many parts of Iowa are unfortunately very familiar with the sight of large dying ash with a thin canopy and a proliferation of leaves around the base of major branches and the trunk of the tree. Anyone who owns or manages ash trees is grappling with whether to treat or remove trees. As you consider your options please read through our Emerald Ash Borer Encyclopedia article to ensure that you have the most current information.