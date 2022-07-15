Japanese Beetles are Back in Full Force

By Laura Iles, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic

Japanese beetles are back in force!

Japanese Beetle Adult
Japanese Beetle Adult

The first week of July was pretty quiet. Then just a few reports of Japanese beetles started trickling in; ‘maybe they won’t be so bad this year’ all us hopeful gardeners thought.  But here we are in mid-July, and many of us are experiencing the full force of Japanese beetles.  Unfortunately, adults live about 6 weeks, so do not expect a quick end to the pain.  There are no easy fixes to Japanese beetles, as with most invasive insects the management options are limited.  Check out our Japanese Beetle Encyclopedia page for more information about Japanese beetles and information on management options. 

Issue: 
July 15, 2022
Category: 
Insects
Tags: 
Japanese beetle
beetles
popillia japonica
outdoors
Authors: 

Laura Jesse Iles Extension Program Specialist IV

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on July 15, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.