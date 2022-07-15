Japanese Beetles are Back in Full Force

Japanese beetles are back in force!



Japanese Beetle Adult



The first week of July was pretty quiet. Then just a few reports of Japanese beetles started trickling in; ‘maybe they won’t be so bad this year’ all us hopeful gardeners thought. But here we are in mid-July, and many of us are experiencing the full force of Japanese beetles. Unfortunately, adults live about 6 weeks, so do not expect a quick end to the pain. There are no easy fixes to Japanese beetles, as with most invasive insects the management options are limited. Check out our Japanese Beetle Encyclopedia page for more information about Japanese beetles and information on management options.