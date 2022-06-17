Pollinator Week recognizes and celebrates the importance of pollinator health. An initiative of the Pollinator Partnership, it is a time to raise awareness for pollinators and spread the word about what can be done to protect them.

Pollinator Week is June 20-26, 2022 and it is a perfect opportunity to conduct and participate in tours, workshops, online programs, and much more!

Take this week as an opportunity to learn more about the butterflies, bees, flies, beetles, birds, bats, and other important pollinators out there supporting plants and helping people produce food.

Events are being held across the state, including Pollinator Fest at Reiman Gardens in Ames.

More information about Pollinator Week can be found from the Pollinator Partnership.