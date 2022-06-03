Managing Suckers on Trees

Suckers are vigorous upright growing stems that form at the base of a tree or from the root system. They are problematic because they can reduce flowering and fruiting, alter the form of the tree, harbor pests and diseases, and look unsightly.

Remove suckers with a hand pruners as soon as they appear from their point of origin. Often this requires pulling a little bit of soil back to find the base and clip it off while still less than 6 to 12 inches in length. If suckers are not removed at their base, the little stub left behind will resprout with multiple shoots making the problem even worse.

Regular pruning of suckers throughout the growing season as they appear is the best way to keep them well-managed.