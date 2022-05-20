New Gardening Podcast Now Available

Now you can listen to your favorite gardening experts from the popular “Horticulture Friday” segment each week on Iowa Public Radio’s Talk of Iowa any time! Iowa Public Radio has launched a new garden podcast, “Garden Variety.”

The podcast is a partnership between Iowa Public Radio and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. In each episode you hear form horticulturists, foresters, entomologists, and other experts. Gardeners in Iowa and across the Midwest can learn about vegetable gardens, lawns, native plants, trees, and more. Garden Variety is the podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better. The podcast can be found on Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, the NPR One app or anywhere you get your podcasts as well as at this website: https://www.iowapublicradio.org/podcast/garden-variety