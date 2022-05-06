Crabapples for Midwestern Landscapes

By Jeff Iles, Department of Horticulture

a row of Prairifire crabapple trees in bloomCrabapples (Malus spp.) are among the most widely planted ornamental trees in the upper Midwest.  They are grown primarily for their colorful spring flowers, ranging from white/pink to red and reddish-purple.  But many crabapples possess other, equally interesting ornamental features.  Summertime leaves from dark green to burgundy eventually give way to colorful and persistent fruit displays in fall and early winter.  Finally, bold and unique growth habits and branching patterns provide interest in the winter landscape.

When selecting a crabapple for the home landscape, consider all ornamental features (flowers, fruit display, growth habit, etc.) mature size, and resistance to insect feeding and disease-causing pathogens.

A sampling of some of the best crabapple selections is provided below.

Recommended Crabapple Cultivars for Iowa

Cultivars are listed by overall size from smallest to largest.

Taxa

Flower

Fruit

Height/Width

Form

Limitations

'Cinzam' (Cinderella®)

White

Gold

8’/5’

Rounded

Slow-growing.

'Camzam' (Camelot®)

Fuchsia-pink

Burgundy

10’/8’

Rounded

Rank growth must be pruned from tree to keep it dwarf; not much late-season interest.

'Louisa'

Rose-pink

Amber

10’/15’

Weeping

Fruit are ornamentally insignificant.

sargentii 'Select A'

(Firebird®)

White

Red

10’/18’

Rounded

None known.

'JFS-KW207'

(Sparkling Sprite™)

White

Yellow-gold

12’/12

Rounded

None known.

'Rejzam' (Rejoice™)

Rose-pink

Burgundy

12-15’/6-8’

Upright

None known.

'Malusquest' (Pink Sparkles®

Pink-white

Red

15’/12’

Upright

None known.

'Jewelcole' (Red Jewel®)

White

Red

15’/12’

Pyramidal

None known.

'JFS KW218MX'

(Snow Crystal™)

White

Gold-orange

15’/12’

Pyramidal

None known.

'Coralcole' (Coralburst®)

Coral-red/pink

Very few

15’/15’

Rounded

None known.

'Orange Crush'

Rose-red

Red

15’/15’

Rounded

None known.

'Adirondack'             

White

Orange-red

18’/10’

Upright

Slow-growing.

'Doubloons'

Double white

Yellow

18’/16’

Rounded

Alternate bloom.

'JFS-KW213MX'

(Raspberry Spear™)

Magenta

Maroon

20’/8’

Columnar

None known.

'Durleo' (Gladiator™)

Pink

Red purple

20’/9’

Upright

None known.

'JFS-KW5'

(Royal Raindrops™)

Pinkish-red

Red

20’/15’

Upright

None known.

'Donald Wyman'

White

Bright red

20’/20’

Rounded

Apple scab noted; fruit mummies persist until spring.

'Prairifire'

Pinkish-red

Dark red

20’/20’

Rounded

Requires pruning to correct overcrowded branching.

'JFS KW139MX'

(Ruby Dayze™)

Magenta-pink

Red

22’/16’

Upright-oval

None known.

'Shotizam'

(Show Time™)

Pinkish-red

Red

25’/15-20’

Oval

None known.

 

Issue: 
May 6, 2022
Category: 
Trees & Shrubs
Tags: 
crabapple
Donald Wyman
Prairifire
ornamental
Authors: 

Jeff Iles Professor and Horticulture Department Chair

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.