Crabapples for Midwestern Landscapes

Crabapples (Malus spp.) are among the most widely planted ornamental trees in the upper Midwest. They are grown primarily for their colorful spring flowers, ranging from white/pink to red and reddish-purple. But many crabapples possess other, equally interesting ornamental features. Summertime leaves from dark green to burgundy eventually give way to colorful and persistent fruit displays in fall and early winter. Finally, bold and unique growth habits and branching patterns provide interest in the winter landscape.

When selecting a crabapple for the home landscape, consider all ornamental features (flowers, fruit display, growth habit, etc.) mature size, and resistance to insect feeding and disease-causing pathogens.

A sampling of some of the best crabapple selections is provided below.

Recommended Crabapple Cultivars for Iowa

Cultivars are listed by overall size from smallest to largest.