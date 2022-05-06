Crabapples for Midwestern Landscapes

Crabapples (Malus spp.) are among the most widely planted ornamental trees in the upper Midwest. They are grown primarily for their colorful spring flowers, ranging from white/pink to red and reddish-purple. But many crabapples possess other, equally interesting ornamental features. Summertime leaves from dark green to burgundy eventually give way to colorful and persistent fruit displays in fall and early winter. Finally, bold and unique growth habits and branching patterns provide interest in the winter landscape.
When selecting a crabapple for the home landscape, consider all ornamental features (flowers, fruit display, growth habit, etc.) mature size, and resistance to insect feeding and disease-causing pathogens.
A sampling of some of the best crabapple selections is provided below.
Recommended Crabapple Cultivars for Iowa
Cultivars are listed by overall size from smallest to largest.
|
Taxa
|
Flower
|
Fruit
|
Height/Width
|
Form
|
Limitations
|
'Cinzam' (Cinderella®)
|
White
|
Gold
|
8’/5’
|
Rounded
|
Slow-growing.
|
'Camzam' (Camelot®)
|
Fuchsia-pink
|
Burgundy
|
10’/8’
|
Rounded
|
Rank growth must be pruned from tree to keep it dwarf; not much late-season interest.
|
'Louisa'
|
Rose-pink
|
Amber
|
10’/15’
|
Weeping
|
Fruit are ornamentally insignificant.
|
sargentii 'Select A'
(Firebird®)
|
White
|
Red
|
10’/18’
|
Rounded
|
None known.
|
'JFS-KW207'
(Sparkling Sprite™)
|
White
|
Yellow-gold
|
12’/12
|
Rounded
|
None known.
|
'Rejzam' (Rejoice™)
|
Rose-pink
|
Burgundy
|
12-15’/6-8’
|
Upright
|
None known.
|
'Malusquest' (Pink Sparkles®)
|
Pink-white
|
Red
|
15’/12’
|
Upright
|
None known.
|
'Jewelcole' (Red Jewel®)
|
White
|
Red
|
15’/12’
|
Pyramidal
|
None known.
|
'JFS KW218MX'
(Snow Crystal™)
|
White
|
Gold-orange
|
15’/12’
|
Pyramidal
|
None known.
|
'Coralcole' (Coralburst®)
|
Coral-red/pink
|
Very few
|
15’/15’
|
Rounded
|
None known.
|
'Orange Crush'
|
Rose-red
|
Red
|
15’/15’
|
Rounded
|
None known.
|
'Adirondack'
|
White
|
Orange-red
|
18’/10’
|
Upright
|
Slow-growing.
|
'Doubloons'
|
Double white
|
Yellow
|
18’/16’
|
Rounded
|
Alternate bloom.
|
'JFS-KW213MX'
(Raspberry Spear™)
|
Magenta
|
Maroon
|
20’/8’
|
Columnar
|
None known.
|
'Durleo' (Gladiator™)
|
Pink
|
Red purple
|
20’/9’
|
Upright
|
None known.
|
'JFS-KW5'
(Royal Raindrops™)
|
Pinkish-red
|
Red
|
20’/15’
|
Upright
|
None known.
|
'Donald Wyman'
|
White
|
Bright red
|
20’/20’
|
Rounded
|
Apple scab noted; fruit mummies persist until spring.
|
'Prairifire'
|
Pinkish-red
|
Dark red
|
20’/20’
|
Rounded
|
Requires pruning to correct overcrowded branching.
|
'JFS KW139MX'
(Ruby Dayze™)
|
Magenta-pink
|
Red
|
22’/16’
|
Upright-oval
|
None known.
|
'Shotizam'
(Show Time™)
|
Pinkish-red
|
Red
|
25’/15-20’
|
Oval
|
None known.
