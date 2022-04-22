Resources for Turfgrass Lawns in Iowa

By Aaron Steil, Department of Horticulture

One of the hallmarks of spring in Iowa is the greening up of the lawn.  Below are some resources to help manage that green lawn all season long!

General Care Guides for Lawnsclose up view of green grass blades

Mowing Lawns

Watering Lawns

Fertilizing Lawns & Soil Health

Aerating the Lawn

Seeding & Sodding Lawns

Types of Grass & Selecting the Right Species of Turfgrass

Managing Problems in the Lawn

Managing Weeds in the Lawn

Managing Specific Weed Species in the Lawn

Managing Disease, Insect, & Animal Pests in the Lawn

Diseases

Insects & Animals

 

Issue: 
April 22, 2022
Category: 
Lawn & Turf
Tags: 
lawn

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on April 22, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.