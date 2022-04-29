Celebrate Arbor Day

Arbor day is April 29, 2022 in Iowa!
Arbor Day is the tree planter’s holiday and serves as a day for people to come together in recognition of the wonders of trees. It is a great opportunity for communities, schools, businesses, and individuals to plant trees, distribute free trees, provide resources on tree planting and care, and celebrate all the benefits trees provide.
National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on the best tree-planting times in their area.
More information about Arbor Day, including its history, celebration ideas, and resources, can be found from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Resources from Iowa State on Planting and Caring for Trees
Tree Selection
- Shade Trees for Iowa (pub)
- Small-Statured Trees for Iowa (pub)
- Spring Blooming Trees
- Summer Blooming Trees
- Plant Shopping Tips
Planting Trees
- Planting Trees in the Landscape
- Tree Planting Basics (pdf)
- Tree Planting and Care Guide (pub)
- How to Plant a Container-Grown Tree (video)
- Planting Balled and Burlapped Trees
- Planting Bare Root Trees
- Can I plant a new tree in the same location as an old tree that was removed?
Care of Trees
- Care of Newly Planted Trees
- Fertilizing Trees
- Mulching Trees
- Pruning Resources from Iowa State
- Preparing Trees for Winter
Dealing with Problems in Trees
- Identifying Tree Problems (pub)
- Understanding Decline in Trees (pub)
- Why is my newly planted tree dying?
Hiring Professional Help
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on April 22, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.