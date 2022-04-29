Celebrate Arbor Day

Arbor day is April 29, 2022 in Iowa!

Arbor Day is the tree planter’s holiday and serves as a day for people to come together in recognition of the wonders of trees. It is a great opportunity for communities, schools, businesses, and individuals to plant trees, distribute free trees, provide resources on tree planting and care, and celebrate all the benefits trees provide.

National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on the best tree-planting times in their area.

More information about Arbor Day, including its history, celebration ideas, and resources, can be found from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Resources from Iowa State on Planting and Caring for Trees

Tree Selection

Planting Trees

Care of Trees

Dealing with Problems in Trees

Hiring Professional Help