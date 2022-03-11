Resources for Seed Starting Indoors

By Aaron Steil, Department of Horticulture

Mid-March is the best time to start many vegetables and annual flowers indoors for transplanting outside once the threat of frost has past.  Below are resources available to help with the process. 

Remember, to have the best success start with fresh seed and clean materials.  Consult the package to determinGarden seeds come in a variety of shapes and sizese how early to start the seed indoors - do not start seed too early.  Provide abundant light, do not over or under water, raise the humidity during germination, and if possible warm the germination mix/soil.  More details about all these steps can be found below.

Overall Guides

Planning and Selecting Seed

Set-ups and Care for Germinating Seed

Addressing Issues or Challenges with Seed Starting

Hardening-Off and Transplanting Outside

Teaching Youth About Seeds

Related Resources

Issue: 
March 11, 2022
Category: 
Houseplants & Indoor Gardening
Annuals
Vegetables & Herbs
Tags: 
seeds
starting seeds
starting seeds indoors
Authors: 

Aaron Steil Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist

