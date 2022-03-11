Poetry for Plant-People

By Adam Sisson, Integrated Pest Management

Musing on mold, pondering plants, bug ballads, and pathogen prose!

#Phytopoetry are verses for people who love lame limericks and tumultuous text about plants, insects, and pathogens that pester people and the places they populate. Subscribe to @ISU_IPM on Twitter for weekly bug beats and plant pest poetry!

illustration and haiku of cedar appel rust
Poem by Adam Sisson. Illustration by Keaton Hewitt.

leafcutter bee haiku
Poem by Adam Sisson. Illustration by Keaton Hewitt.

hosta haiku
Poem by Adam Sisson. Illustration by Keaton Hewitt.

Issue: 
March 11, 2022
Category: 
Insects
Disease
Tags: 
poetry
poem
phytopoetry
Authors: 

Adam Sisson

