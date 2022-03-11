Alternatives to Colorado Blue Spruce

Colorado spruce (Picea pungens), often referred to as "blue spruce", is a widely-planted tree in Iowa but suffers from some serious disease and environmental stress issues. Diseases like Rhisosphaera needle cast, Stigmina needle cast, and Cytospora canker are common and often cause extensive damage including needle drop, branch die-back, and death. Trees do not grow well in Iowa's heavy, often wet, organic soils, and this Rocky Mountain native does not appreciate Iowa's hot, humid summers. These less-than-ideal growing conditions for this species put trees under stress making them even more susceptible to disease and insect pest issues. Finally, the mature size of these trees is too large for most residential settings.
For all of these reasons, Colorado spruce is not a tree well-suited for Iowa.
There are several other species of conifer that can be used instead of this species in landscapes or windbreaks. Consider planting these trees instead of Colorado spruce.
Alternatives to Colorado Spruce
- concolor fir (Abies concolor)*
- eastern white pine (Pinus strobus)+
- Norway spruce, (Picea abies)
- baldcypress (Taxodium distichum)*
- Korean pine (Pinus koraiensis)
- Serbian spruce (Picea omorika)
- Korean fir (Abies koreana)
- European larch (Larix decidua)
- dawn redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides)
- eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis)*
- Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii)*
- Alaska cypress (Callitropsis nootkatensis; syn. Cupressus nootkatensis, Chamaecyparis nootkatensis)*
*Native to North America; +Native to Iowa
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on March 11, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.