Valentine’s Day Plant Care Resources

By Aaron Steil, Department of Horticulture

February is a lovely time of year! And in February many people receive plants as gifts.  Below are resources for those looking to take the best care of the roses, bouquets, forced bulbs, and other plants they received from a loved one.

 

 

Cut Flowers

 

Potted Florist Plants (Azalea, Primrose, etc.)

Forced Bulbs (Tulip, Daffodils, etc.)

Foliage Houseplants

History and Background on Popular Valentine’s Day Plants

Issue: 
Feb. 11, 2022
Category: 
Problems & Pests
Houseplants & Indoor Gardening
Ornamental Plants & Flowers
Tags: 
valentines day
Authors: 

Aaron Steil Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on Feb. 11, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.