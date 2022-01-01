Valentine’s Day Plant Care Resources

February is a lovely time of year! And in February many people receive plants as gifts. Below are resources for those looking to take the best care of the roses, bouquets, forced bulbs, and other plants they received from a loved one.
Cut Flowers
- I received cut flowers for Valentine’s Day. How do I prolong their life?
- Conditioning Cut Flowers
- Perennials for Cut Flowers
Potted Florist Plants (Azalea, Primrose, etc.)
- Flowering Houseplants for Winter
- I received a miniature rose for Valentine's Day. How do I care for it?
- I recently received a flowering azalea as a gift. How do I care for it?
- I recently purchased a primrose at a florist. How do I care for it?
- How do you care for a cineraria?
- How do I care for a pocketbook plant (Calceolaria)?
- Growing African Violets
- African Violet FAQs
- How do you care for a gloxinia?
- Cyclamen
- What is the proper care of the cyclamen?
- What is the proper care for a moth orchid?
- Care of Orchids
Forced Bulbs (Tulip, Daffodils, etc.)
- Forcing Spring Flowering Bulbs Indoors
- How do you force spring-flowering bulbs indoors?
- How do you force daffodil bulbs indoors?
- What are some good daffodil varieties for forcing indoors?
- How do you force tulip bulbs indoors?
- Is it possible to save tulip bulbs that have been forced indoors?
- Forcing Hyacinth Bulbs Indoors
- Forcing Branches of Spring-Flowering Trees and Shrubs
Foliage Houseplants
- Winter Care for Houseplants
- I recently purchased a ZZ plant. How do I care for it?
- All About Air Plants
- Care of Succulents
History and Background on Popular Valentine’s Day Plants
