Soil Testing Kits Available to Extension County Offices

Extension County offices semi-frequently get requests from clients for soil testing resources on lawns and gardens. Due to the need for a clear and simple resource to give to clients, Raymond Kruse, from the Dubuque County Extension Office, developed a Lawn and Garden Test Kit for soil sampling.
With the great success of this resource in the Dubuque County Extension Office, Kruse has made it available to all Extension offices. So now all county offices, horticulturalists and agronomists will have access to this great and helpful resource.
As a courtesy, Kruse has created a Cybox folder located here for all county staff, so they can print all the necessary documents and includes an instruction sheet on how to put the soil kits together. All documents are now updated for 2022.
In anticipation of clients wanting to access a virtual soil testing kit, staff can direct those clients here: https://bit.ly/dbqsoil. Some of the documents have been modified to make sense in a virtual setting.
