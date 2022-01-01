Pruning Resources

February and March is the best time to prune most trees and shrubs in Iowa. The absence of foliage at this time of year gives the individual a clear view of the tree and allows the selection and removal of appropriate branches. Also, the walling-off or compartmentalization of wounds occurs most rapidly just prior to the onset of growth in spring.
Iowa State University has many resources available to help with pruning all your woody plants.
Comprehensive Guides to Pruning
- Pruning Trees: Shade, Flowering, and Conifer (pdf)
- Pruning Ornamental Shrubs (pdf)
- Principles of Pruning (videos)
- Pruning and Training Fruit Trees (pdf)
- Pruning Young Trees (video)
- Pruning Young Trees
When to Prune
Trees
- When is the best time to prune shade trees? | Short answer: February and March
- When is the best time to prune oak trees? | Short answer: December through February
Shrubs
- When to Prune Shrubs
- When should I prune spring-flowering deciduous shrubs? | Short answer: Immediately after flowering
- When is the best time to prune forsythias? | Short answer: Immediately after flowering
- When should I prune my weigela? | Short answer: Lightly in early spring and again (if needed) after bloom
- When should I prune summer-flowering deciduous shrubs? | Short answer: March and early April
- When would be the best time to prune potentillas? | Short answer: March and early April
- When should I prune “non-flowering” deciduous shrubs? | Short answer: February and March
- When should I prune evergreen shrubs? | Short answer: Early Spring and (if needed) mid-summer
Fruit
- When should I prune my fruit trees? | Short answer: Late February through early April
- When is the best time to prune grapevines? | Short answer: Late February through early April
Pruning Tips and Techniques
Oaks
- Pruning Oak Trees to Avoid Oak Wilt
- Pruning Oak Trees
- When is the best time to prune oak trees? | Short answer: December through February
Pruning Equipment, Paints, and Techniques
- Pruning Equipment: Using the Right Tools
- What type of equipment do I need to prune trees and shrubs? | Short answer: Hand shears, lopping shears, and a pruning saw
- What is the proper way to prune a large tree branch? | Short answer: Use the 3-cut method
- Where should the pruning cut be made when removing a branch? | Short answer: Just beyond the branch collar and branch bark ridge
- When pruning trees, is it desirable to make flush cuts? | Short answer: No
- Is it advisable to paint pruning wounds when pruning trees? | Short answer: No
Sap from Pruning Cuts
- Sap is flowing from a pruning cut on my maple tree. Should I be concerned? | Short answer: No
- Sap is oozing out of an old pruning cut on my tree. Is this a serious problem? | Short answer: It could be wetwood or slime flux. There is no way to cure it, but it doesn’t kill the tree
Trees
- Topping – Tree Care or Tree Abuse? (Spoiler alert: it's abuse!) (pdf)
- Pruning Young Trees
- How should I prune a newly planted tree? | Short answer: Pruning when young is very important. Remove structural defects and retain lower branches as long as possible
Shrubs
- Pruning Large, Overgrown Shrubs
- Pruning Large, Overgrown Lilacs
- What is the best way to prune large, overgrown shrubs? | Short answer: Two options: Rejuvenation pruning over 3 years or Renovation pruning
- Pruning Hydrangeas
- Pruning Formal Hedges
- When should I prune hybrid tea roses in spring? | Short answer: Late March to mid-April
- How should I prune hybrid tea roses in spring? | Short answer: Focus on removing dead wood from winter die-back
Vines
- Pruning Trumpet Vine
- How should I prune my clematis vines? | Short answer: It depends on the type of clematis
Pruning Fruit
- When should I prune my fruit trees? | Short answer: Late February through early April
- Pruning Small Fruits
Grapes
- Pruning Grapevines
- Why is it necessary to prune grapevines? | Short answer: To obtain better yields
- What is the proper way to prune grapevines? | Short answer: Utilize the four-cane Kniffin system
- What type of pruning equipment is needed to prune grapevines? | Short answer: Hand shears, lopping shears, and saw
- When is the best time to prune grapevines? | Short answer: Late February through early April
Raspberries and Blackberries
- Pruning Raspberries
- Pruning Raspberries (video)
- What is the proper way to prune summer-bearing red raspberries? | Short answer: Remove all weak, diseased, and damaged canes at ground level in early spring
- What is the proper way to prune fall-bearing red raspberries? | Short answer: Two options: Remove weak canes in early spring; Prune all canes back to the ground in early spring
- What is the proper way to prune yellow raspberries? | Short answer: It depends on whether they are summer- or fall-bearing
- What is the proper way to prune black raspberries? | Short answer: Remove all weak, diseased, and damaged canes at ground level in early spring
- Can I prune my red raspberries back to the ground in late fall? | Short answer: For fall-bearing types, it’s an option if you choose; For summer-bearing types, no
- How can I tell dead canes from live shoots when pruning raspberries in late winter? | Short answer: Dead canes are white to gray; live canes are brown to purple in color
- Pruning Blackberries
Apple
Other Fruits
- What is the proper way to prune blueberries? | Short answer: Remove stems older than 5 years each spring
- How should I prune my gooseberries? | Short answer: Remove stems older than 4 years each spring
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on Feb. 11, 2022. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.