New Promo Cards Available for Online Gardening Resources

Promotional materials are now available free of charge to county Extension offices to promote the gardening resources on the Horticulture and Home Pest Newsletter and from the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. They can be used in the office for people who stop in, passed out at Farmer’s Markets, distributed at conferences or meetings, and more.

The Hort and Home Pest News Promo Card is a business-card-sized promotion card that gives out the website and information on how to connect to the local county office with gardening questions. A 1.75” x 0.5” label (such as Avery 94203) can be printed with local contact information and placed over the “Find your county Extension office” text and URL on the back to personalize it for your county office.

Search for “HORT 3067” in the Extension Store website to find and order it.

The Gardening Help Card is a 5” x 7” promotion card that gives information on how to access the gardening resources on the Hort and Home Pest Newsletter website as well as how to access the services of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. This card is currently being printed and should be available free of charge by the end of the month.

Search for “HORT 3118” in the Extension store website to find and order it.

Both of these publications are available free of charge – you will only have to pay for postage. They come in bundles of 50. These pubs are only available to county office staff. You must be logged into the Extension Store website to see and order these publications.