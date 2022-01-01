Horticulture Day Survey

Iowa Public Radio would like your opinion on the popular Horticulture Day segment on “Talk of Iowa” each Friday morning at 10am. This long-running program is looking to expand its reach and they would like your thoughts. Plus, you can enter to win a prize by completing the survey!
Please share this survey with anyone who might be interested, including Master Gardener groups, garden clubs, and any other organization who may have people who would like to contribute their opinion.
The direct link to the survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SS8N5PS . It’s also available at iowapublicradio.org/hortday .
