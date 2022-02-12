Gardening TV Show on Iowa PBS Returns

Gardening enthusiasts dreaming of spring and getting their hands in the dirt can dig into inspiration with the continuation of Iowa PBS’s "Gardening With Steil."



A brand-new feature on gardening in Iowa will air at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 as part of Iowa PBS’s "Festival 2022." Tune in for tips on growing tomatoes, planning for perennial success and caring for tiny houseplants.



A brand-new feature on gardening in Iowa will air at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 as part of Iowa PBS’s "Festival 2022." Tune in for tips on growing tomatoes, planning for perennial success and caring for tiny houseplants. This feature program also has previous episodes airing on Saturdays at 4 p.m. through February 12, 2022.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV.

In each episode, host Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and co-host Cindy Haynes, associate professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State, give plant ideas for a wide variety of projects and showcase gardening across the state of Iowa.

More information on this feature gardening program can be found on the Iowa PBS website. The Iowa PBS website also features short Gardening with Steil Gardening Tips.