Upcoming horticulture conferences and webinars

By Donald Lewis, Department of Entomology

Listed below are opportunities for gardeners and producers to learn new tools, tips, and techniques.  Also, see the EVENTS list on the ISU Master Gardener website. 

Gardening in the Air! (virtual)

Iowa Specialty Producers Conference (in person)

Iowa Turfgrass Conference (in person)

Shade Tree Short Course (in person) 

Siouxland Garden Show (in person)

Iowa Arboretum Spring Fever Symposium with Ellen Ecker Ogden (in person)

Issue: 
January 7, 2022
Category: 
Garden Management, Maintenance, & Design
Tags: 
meetings
shade tree
siouxland
turfgrass
specialty growers
Authors: 

Donald Lewis

