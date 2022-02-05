Upcoming horticulture conferences and webinars

Listed below are opportunities for gardeners and producers to learn new tools, tips, and techniques. Also, see the EVENTS list on the ISU Master Gardener website.
Gardening in the Air! (virtual)
- February 5, 2022 - 9:00am to 12:30pm
- https://extension.illinois.edu/global/gardening-air
Iowa Specialty Producers Conference (in person)
- February 9-10, 2022
- FFA Enrichment Center, DMACC Campus, Ankeny, Iowa
- https://www.iowaspecialtyproducers.com/
- The Iowa Specialty Producers Conference is a partnership between the Iowa Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (IFVGA) and the Iowa Wine Growers Association (IWGA) and receives grant support from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS).
Iowa Turfgrass Conference (in person)
- February 22-24, 2022
- Holiday Inn Des Moines - Airport/Conference Center, Des Moines, Iowa
- https://www.iowaturfgrass.org/conference
- Iowa Turfgrass Office (515) 635-0306
Shade Tree Short Course (in person)
- February 23 to 24, 2022
- https://www.regcytes.extension.iastate.edu/shadetree/
- Scheman Continuing Education Building, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Siouxland Garden Show (in person)
- April 1-2, 2022
- Marriot Hotels Center, South Sioux City, Nebraska
- www.siouxlandgardenshow.org
- Details to follow
Iowa Arboretum Spring Fever Symposium with Ellen Ecker Ogden (in person)
- April 2, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
- https://iowaarboretum.org/calendar/
- Iowa Arboretum and Gardens, Madrid, Iowa
