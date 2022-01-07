New fungicide use encyclopedia article

Just about everyone who has experience gardening or taking care of landscape plants has thought about the need for a fungicide. It can be confusing and overwhelming to figure out what type to use when to use and how they should be applied. Iowa State University Extension specialists have developed a brand-new resource called Proper Fungicide Use.

Here you will learn how fungicides work when to apply them and the best practices for using them. Remember that the best management strategy against plant diseases is to promote proper plant health, and if you determine that a fungicide is needed, always apply fungicides using the appropriate PPE, proper application equipment and at the recommended application rate listed on the label. Following the label instructions will not only protect your plant but will also protect your health and the environment.

For information on insecticides, please read Insecticides in the Home Landscape and Garden.