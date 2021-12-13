Master Gardener Winter Webinar Series Continues in December

Join us this winter for a variety of webinars that will expand your knowledge, introduce you to new topics, and allow you to connect with experts from across the field. The three subject areas for this year's series are pollinators, landscaping, and propagation. All events are free and open to the public, so invite a friend to learn more about these exciting topics with you. All sessions will be live and will include a Q&A section at the end of the presentation.

December 13, 2021, 7-8 p.m.: Beekeeping 101 with Randall Cass (ISU Extension and Outreach)



There are many great reasons to become a beekeeper! Honey bees are fascinating animals! For some people, it is a rewarding hobby and for others, it can develop into a small business.



There are many great reasons to become a beekeeper! Honey bees are fascinating animals! For some people, it is a rewarding hobby and for others, it can develop into a small business. Randall Cass, the ISU bee extension specialist, will offer an overview of what it takes to become a beekeeper. What kind of equipment do you need? Where can you keep beehives? Is it profitable? Will you get stung? (The answer to the last one is YES!)

In-person viewings are being held at the following extension offices: Bremer, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Dallas, Dickinson, Harrison, and Marshall. Contact the extension office to register to attend in person. If you’d like to attend virtually, click on the link in the title to register.

December 21, 2021, 6-7 p.m.: Monarch Habitat in the Home Garden & Landscape with Dr. Donald Lewis (ISU Extension and Outreach)

Declines in the number of monarch butterflies that began over two decades ago have led to increased interest in what Iowans can do to help. What have you done for butterflies and pollinators lately? What more could you do? What more should you do? These and other questions and issues will be explored by Dr. Donald Lewis, ISU Extension and Outreach Entomologist. Be sure to bring your insect-related observations, anecdotes, and questions for the Q&A.

In-person viewings are being held at the following extension offices: Bremer, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clinton, Dallas, Dickinson, Harrison, Jasper, and Mahaska. Contact the extension office to register to attend in person. If you’d like to attend virtually, click on the link in the title to register.