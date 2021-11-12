Holiday plant care

December brings many holiday celebrations and traditions. Poinsettia, Christmas trees, and amaryllis are just some of the plants that play a role in many holiday activities.
Below are a few resources to help keep these special plants healthy and attractive all season.
Poinsettia
- How to Buy and Care for a Poinsettia
- Poinsettia Care (pub)
- Why did my poinsettia suddenly wilt and die?
- Care of Poinsettia After the Holidays
- How to Get Poinsettia to Rebloom
- Is the poinsettia poisonous?
- History of the Poinsettia
Christmas Tree
- Selection and Care of Christmas Trees
- How do I select a high-quality Christmas tree?
- How do I know if a Christmas tree is fresh?
- Species of Christmas Trees Available
- Should I add something to the water to prolong the freshness of my Christmas tree?
- How to Store a Cut tree when it cannot be placed indoors right away
- How long will a cut Christmas tree last in the house?
- What to do about Tiny Bugs in Your Christmas Tree
- How to Dispose of a Christmas tree After the Holidays
- Recycling Christmas Trees
- Can I burn my Christmas tree in the fireplace after the holidays?
- Gardening in the Zone: Christmas Trees (video)
- Interesting Facts and Legends on Christmas Trees
- How to Use a Live, Potted Tree as a Christmas Tree
Holiday Cactus
- Identification and Care of Holiday Cactus (pub)
- Why did my holiday cactus not bloom?
- How to Propagate Holiday Cactus
Amaryllis
- Growing Amaryllis
- Growing Amaryllis (pub)
- When to plant amaryllis to have it in bloom for Christmas
- How to Pot an Amaryllis Bulb
- Good Amaryllis Cultivars
- Care of Amaryllis after bloom
- When can I move the amaryllis outside?
- Why does my amaryllis fail to bloom?
- Gardening in the Zone: Amaryllis (video)
Norfolk Island Pine
Paperwhites
- Forcing Paperwhite Bulbs
- Good Cultivars of Paperwhites
- Can paperwhites be saved to force into bloom again next year?
Mistletoe
Cyclamen
Live Cut Wreaths
Miscellaneous
- Winter Activities for Gardeners
- The Legends and Traditions of Holiday Plants
- A Gardener’s Version of the Night Before Christmas
