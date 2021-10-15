Trees and Shrubs with Great Fall Color

Cooler temperatures, crisp breezes, and beautiful fall foliage – some of the many reasons so many people love autumn. The yellows, oranges, reds, and purples seen on many deciduous trees and shrubs in fall come from compounds present in the leaves earlier in the growing season, but masked by the green chlorophyll in the leaves. When the chlorophyll dies in fall, the yellow and orange carotenoids present in the leaves throughout the growing season, as well as the red and purple anthocyanins that are produced in the leaf in late summer and early fall, are revealed.
Not every tree or shrub species produces carotenoids or anthocyanins in quantities that lead to a dramatic color display. Because the weather is different each year, the amount of these pigments will also vary – causing the fall color display to change in intensity from year to year. Good growing conditions during the spring and summer followed by cool, dry nights in fall usually produce the most brilliant fall color.
When selecting plants for the home landscape, consider those with excellent fall foliage. Some of the best fall color is produced by the trees and shrubs listed below.
Trees and Shrubs with Good Fall Color (Listed by height)
|
Common and Scientific Name
|
Fall Leaf Color
|
Height/Width
|
Shade Trees
|
|
|
Black gum (Nyssa sylvatica)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
30-40'/25-30'
|
Ohio buckeye (Aesculus glabra)
|
yellow to reddish orange
|
30-40'/30-40'
|
Sassafras (Sassafras albidum)
|
yellow to purple to red
|
30-60'/25-40'
|
Yellowwood (Cladrastis kentukea)
|
yellow
|
35-40'/40-45'
|
Red maple (Acer rubrum)
|
orange to red
|
40-50'/30-40'
|
Katsura tree (Cercidiphyllum japonicum)
|
yellow to apricot
|
40-50'/35-40'
|
Freeman maple (Acer ×freemanii)
|
red
|
40-50'/40'
|
Norway maple (Acer platanoides)
|
yellow
|
40-50'/40-50'
|
Black maple (Acer nigrum)
|
yellow to orange
|
50'/50'
|
Honeylocust (Gleditsia triacanthos var. inermis)
|
yellow
|
50'/50'
|
Bald cypress (Taxodium distichum)
|
brownish orange
|
50-60'/30-35'
|
Larch (Larix spp.)
|
yellow
|
50-60'/30-40'
|
American sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua)
|
yellow to red to purple
|
50-60'/40-50'
|
Sugar maple (Acer saccharum)
|
yellow to orange
|
50-60'/50'
|
Ginkgo (Gingko biloba)
|
yellow
|
50-80'/30-40'
|
Shagbark hickory (Carya ovata)
|
yellow
|
60'/40-45'
|
American elm (Ulmus americana)
|
yellow
|
60-70'/60-70'
|
Red oak (Quercus rubra)
|
wine red
|
60-70'/60-70'
|
White oak (Quercus alba)
|
wine red
|
60-70'/60-70'
|
Kentucky Coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioica)
|
yellow
|
60-80'/40-55'
|
|
|
|
Small Trees
|
|
|
Korean maple (Acer pseudosieboldianum)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
15-25'/15-25'
|
Japanese Dogwood (Cornus kousa)
|
red to purple
|
15-30'/15-30'
|
Serviceberry (Amelanchier ×grandiflora)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
20-25'/20-25'
|
Redbud (Cercis canadensis)
|
yellow
|
20-25'/25-30'
|
Sourwood (Oxydendrum arboretum)
|
red
|
20-50'/10-25'
|
Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides)
|
yellow
|
20-50'/10-30'
|
American hornbeam (Carpinus caroliniana)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
25-30'/25-30'
|
|
|
|
Shrubs
|
|
|
Dwarf Fothergilla (Fothergilla gardenii)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
1.5-3'/2-4'
|
Smokebush (Cotinus coggygria)
|
yellow to orange to purple
|
10-15'/10-15'
|
Blackhaw Viburnum (Viburnum prunifolium)
|
red to purple
|
12-15'/6-12'
|
Nannyberry Viburnum (Viburnum lentago)
|
yellow to red to purple
|
14-16'/6-12'
|
Common Witchhazel (Hamamelis virginiana)
|
yellow
|
15-20'/15-20'
|
Burning Bush (Euonymus alatus)
|
red
|
15-20'/8-12'
|
Staghorn Sumac (Rhus typhina)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
15-25'/20-30'
|
Birchleaf Spirea (Spiraea betulifolia)
|
orange to red to purple
|
2-3'/2-3'
|
Fragrant Sumac (Rhus aromatica)
|
orange to red to purple
|
2-6'/6-10'
|
Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica)
|
red to orange to yellow
|
3-5'/3-5'
|
American Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana)
|
|
3-6'/3-6'
|
Koreanspice Viburnum (Viburnum carlesii)
|
red
|
4-6'/4-7'
|
Smooth witherod (Viburnum nudum)
|
red to purple
|
5-12'/5-12'
|
Witherod Viburnum (Viburnum cassinoides)
|
orange to red to purple
|
5-12'/5-12'
|
Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia)
|
red
|
6-10'/3-6'
|
Fothergilla (Fothergilla major)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
6-10'/5-9'
|
Arrowwood Viburnum (Viburnum dentatum)
|
yellow to orange to red
|
6-10'/6-10'
|
Spicebush (Lindera benzoin)
|
yellow
|
6-12'/6-12'
|
Oakleaf Hydrangea (Hydrangea quericifolia)
|
red
|
6-8'/6-8'
|
Red Twig Dogwood (Cornus sericea)
|
red to orange
|
6-9'/7-10'
|
American Cranberrybush Viburnum (Viburnum opulus var. americanum)
|
red to purple
|
8-12'/8-12'
|
Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora)
|
yellow
|
8-12'/8-15'
|
European Cranberrybush (Viburnum opulus)
|
red to purple
|
8-15'/10-15'
|
|
|
|
Vines
|
|
|
Virginia Creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia)
|
red to purple
|
30-50'/5-10'
|
Boston Ivy (Parthenocissus tricuspidata)
|
red to purple
|
30-50'/5-10'
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on October 15, 2021. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.