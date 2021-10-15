Trees and Shrubs with Great Fall Color

Cooler temperatures, crisp breezes, and beautiful fall foliage – some of the many reasons so many people love autumn. The yellows, oranges, reds, and purples seen on many deciduous trees and shrubs in fall come from compounds present in the leaves earlier in the growing season, but masked by the green chlorophyll in the leaves. When the chlorophyll dies in fall, the yellow and orange carotenoids present in the leaves throughout the growing season, as well as the red and purple anthocyanins that are produced in the leaf in late summer and early fall, are revealed.

Not every tree or shrub species produces carotenoids or anthocyanins in quantities that lead to a dramatic color display. Because the weather is different each year, the amount of these pigments will also vary – causing the fall color display to change in intensity from year to year. Good growing conditions during the spring and summer followed by cool, dry nights in fall usually produce the most brilliant fall color.

When selecting plants for the home landscape, consider those with excellent fall foliage. Some of the best fall color is produced by the trees and shrubs listed below.

Trees and Shrubs with Good Fall Color (Listed by height)