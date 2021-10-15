Adopt a Bat for Halloween

Bats are important to our landscapes and natural areas. They serve as pollinators for certain plants and control insect pests.

Bat populations across the globe face notable challenges due to diseases such as white nose syndrome and habitat loss. What better way to celebrate Halloween than to consider adopting a bat?

https://www.batcon.org/join-us/adopt-a-bat/

More information on how you can help bats in Iowa can be found here: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/smallfarms/iowas-bats-need-your-help-and-you-need-theirs

More information how you can manage bats in your landscape (or attic) can be found here: https://naturalresources.extension.iastate.edu/wildlife/bats-around-and-home