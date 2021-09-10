Soil Testing Resources for Home Gardeners

A new resource page has been developed to provide guidance to county Extension offices and clients on where and how to submit a soil test for home garden situations.
https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/soil-testing-resources-home-gardeners
This page will be kept current to allow for changes in the list of soil testing laboratories available to home gardeners.
To find this page from the HHPN home, search for “soil test” in the search box or click on the link above.
