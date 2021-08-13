Juglone – What is it?

By Cynthia Haynes, Department of Horticulture

Juglone is a chemical that inhibits the growth of certain plant species.  When plants produce a chemical that prevents the growth of other plants, it is called allelopathy.  Black Walnut is a common woodland and landscape tree in the Midwest that produces juglone which causes an allelopathic response (inhibition of growth) in other plants.

Juglone is produced by all parts of Black Walnut (leaves, stems, fruit, etc.), making it a highly effective competitor for space in the landscape.  The name juglone comes from the scientific name for Black Walnut, Juglans nigra.  Other members of the Juglandacea family (includes Butternut and Pecan) also produce juglone, but Black Walnut produces the most and more effectively than other members of the family.

Below are a few frequently asked questions about Black walnuts and the chemical juglone.

Are all plants sensitive to juglone?


Not all plants are sensitive to juglone. Members of the tomato family (tomato, potato, eggplant, pepper) are highly sensitive to juglone.  Some shrubs like lilac, hydrangea, rhododendron, viburnum, and yew are also considered somewhat sensitive to juglone.  There are many other plants, however, that are not impacted by juglone.  Shade loving perennials like bugleweed and bleeding heart can coexist nicely underneath walnuts without any injury.  A list of some of the sensitive or tolerant species to juglone are listed below.  It is important to note that there are no definitive lists and very few official studies on the impact of juglone on different plant species.  The plants listed below have been observed to grow well or not grow well when near black walnuts in a landscape or woodland setting.

It is also important to note that many turfgrass species are tolerant of juglone.  They, like many other sun-loving plants, are more likely to perform poorly because of the shade of the walnut tree rather than the juglone.

What are the symptoms of juglone sensitivity?

The degree of symptoms varies with species.  Tomatoes are highly sensitive so they often yellow, grow poorly or look stunted, and eventually die when grown near walnuts.  Plants that are not as sensitive may yellow slightly or grow more slowly, but are rarely killed. And plants that are tolerant to juglone grow well with no signs or symptoms of injury.

How long does juglone last in the landscape after the removal of a walnut?

Juglone breaks down quickly in the environment.  Even though all parts of a walnut produces juglone, a few months after removal most of the juglone is gone.  It is usually safe to replant the next growing season in spaces formerly occupied by walnuts.

Can I use woodchips from walnut as mulch in my landscape?

Yes, you can use walnut chips in landscaping – however, you should wait a few months for the chips to compost slightly and break down the juglone chemical before placing the mulch around sensitive plants.

 

Sensitive to Juglone

  

Tolerant to Juglone

Trees

Alder

Alnus glutinosa

  

Buckeye

Aesculus species

Apple/Crabapple

Malus species

  

Birch (some)

Betula species

White Birch

Betula papyrifera

  

Catalpa

Catalpa species

Linden

Tilia americana

  

Dogwood

Cornus species

Hackberry

Celtis species

  

Hawthorn

Crateagus speecies

Larch

Larix

  

Hornbeam

Carpinus caroliniana

Magnolia

Magnolia x soulangiana

  

Honey-locust

Gleditsia triacanthos

Silver Maple

Acer saccharinum

  

Maple (most)

Acer species

Norway Spruce

Picea abies

  

Mulberry

Morus species

Pine (most)

Pinus species

  

Redbud

Cercis canadensis

 

 

  

Sycamore

Platanus occidentalis

 

 

  

Oak (most)

Quercus species

 

 

  

Willow (most)

Salix species

Sensitive to Juglone

   Tolerant to Juglone

Shrubs

Azalea/Rhododendron

Rhododendron species

  

Arborvitae

Thuja species

Chokeberry

Aronia arbutifolia

  

Barberry

Berberis species

Cotoneaster

Cotoneaster species

  

Beauty bush

Kolkwitzia amabilis

Hydrangea

Hydrangea species

  

Daphne

Daphne species

Lilac

Syringa species

  

Dogwood

Cornus species

Viburnum (some)

Viburnum species

  

Elderberry

Sambucus species

Yew

Taxus species

  

Fringe tree

Chionanthus virginicus

 

 

  

Forsythia

Rosythia

 

 

  

Juniper

Juniperus species

 

 

  

Mockorange

Philadelphus species

 

 

  

Rose of Sharon

Hibiscus syricacus

 

 

  

Serviceberry

Amelanchier species

 

 

  

Sumac

Rhus species

Sensitive to Juglone

   Tolerant to Juglone

Annuals, Perennials and Bulbs

Autumn crocus

Colchicum species

  

Aster

Symphortrichum species

Columbine

Aquilegia species

  

Astilbe

Astilbe species

Daffodil (some)

Narcissus species

  

Begonia (most)

Begonia species

Flowering Tobacco

Nicotiana species

  

Bugleweed

Ajuga species

Lily

Lilium species

  

Bleeding heart

Lamprocapnos spectabilis

Peony (some)

Peaonia species

  

Cranesbill

Geranium species

Petunia

Petunia species

  

Daylily

Hemerocallis species

 

 

  

Ferns (many)

 

 

 

  

Hyacinth

Hyacinthus

 

 

  

Iris (many)

Iris species

 

Issue: 
August 13, 2021
Category: 
Healthy gardens and landscapes
Tags: 
juglone
black walnut
allelopathy
Authors: 

Cynthia Haynes Associate Professor

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on August 13, 2021. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.