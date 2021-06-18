One More Unusual Caterpillar This Spring

The Gorgone checkerspot butterfly is not a name we commonly say. It’s not an uncommon butterfly. It’s just a small, orange-and-black, checker-marked butterfly that doesn’t attract a lot of attention. The exception was reported from home gardens in central Iowa this spring. Clusters of Gorgone checkerspot butterfly caterpillars were devouring the foliage of coneflowers and Rudbeckia. See the image below.

I don’t recall seeing infestations like this in the past. The caterpillars were fully grown when reported means the feeding has ended, and further control will not be needed. For now. We are marking our calendars to watch for a second generation in July and for a repeat visit next May.

Here are two links to technical information: