Groundcovers, by definition, are plants that spread. They are often low-growing perennials or shrubs that unify or define landscape beds and borders. Choosing the right groundcover for a landscape is important as they often consume large areas. There are several species to consider when selecting groundcovers for sunny sites. There are also several species of groundcovers for shady sites (Groundcovers for Shade). Some of the shade-loving species such as bugleweed and vinca perform equally as well in both shady and sunny sites.
Of the sun-loving species listed below, all prefer well-drained or dry soils. There are often several cultivars available for each species. Flower color and mature height may be dependent on cultivar.
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Mature Height
|
Comments
|
Artemisia
|
Artemisia schmidtiana
Artemisia ludoviciana
|
1 foot tall to
2-3 feet tall
|
Gray/silver foliage
|
Basket of gold
|
Aurinia saxatilis
|
6-12 inches tall
|
Yellow flowers in spring
|
Catmint
|
Nepeta x faassenii
|
1-3 feet tall
|
Blue/purple flowers in summer; fragrant leaves
|
Cotoneaster
|
Cotoneaster horizontalis
|
2-3 feet tall
|
Pink flowers in spring; red berries
|
Daylily
|
Hemerocallis hybrids
|
|
Many flower colors and heights
|
Creeping Juniper
|
Juniperus horizontalis
|
1-2 feet tall
|
Adaptable evergreen
|
Creeping Phlox
|
Phlox subulata
|
6 inches tall
|
Pink, white, blue/purple, red, and bicolor flowers in spring
|
Ice Plant
|
Delosperma cooperi
|
6 inches tall
|
Bright pink, yellow or purple flowers in summer; succulent leaves; dry soil best; zone 5 hardy
|
Lamb’s ear
|
Stachys byzantina
|
6 – 18 inches tall
|
Soft, gray leaves; dry soils best
|
Sedum
|
Sedum rupestre ‘Angelina’ and other species or cultivars
|
6 inches tall
|
Yellow, succulent leaves that turn reddish in fall; other species with many leaf colors; dry soils best
|
Snow-in-Summer
|
Cerastium tomentosum
|
6-12 inches tall
|
White flowers in late spring; gray leaves
|
Sumac
|
Rhus aromatic ‘Gro-Low’
|
2-3 feet tall
|
Fragrant leaves; reddish fall color
|
Thyme
|
Thymus species
|
|
Fragrant, dark green, gray or variegated leaves; purple flowers in early summer
|
Ornamental Grasses
|
Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium)
Switchgrass (Panicum)
|
2-4 feet tall
|
Both with gray leaves and reddish fall color
Some groundcovers can be considered too aggressive in the home landscape. Avoid plants like ribbon grass (Phalaris), gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides), and creeping jenny (Lysimachia nummularia ‘Aurea’) as they may become difficult to manage or control in the home landscape.
