

Cerastium found at the MU. Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Haynes.



Groundcovers, by definition, are plants that spread. They are often low-growing perennials or shrubs that unify or define landscape beds and borders. Choosing the right groundcover for a landscape is important as they often consume large areas. There are several species to consider when selecting groundcovers for sunny sites. There are also several species of groundcovers for shady sites (Groundcovers for Shade). Some of the shade-loving species such as bugleweed and vinca perform equally as well in both shady and sunny sites.

Of the sun-loving species listed below, all prefer well-drained or dry soils. There are often several cultivars available for each species. Flower color and mature height may be dependent on cultivar.

Common Name Scientific Name Mature Height Comments Artemisia Artemisia schmidtiana Artemisia ludoviciana 1 foot tall to 2-3 feet tall Gray/silver foliage Basket of gold Aurinia saxatilis 6-12 inches tall Yellow flowers in spring Catmint Nepeta x faassenii 1-3 feet tall Blue/purple flowers in summer; fragrant leaves Cotoneaster Cotoneaster horizontalis 2-3 feet tall Pink flowers in spring; red berries Daylily Hemerocallis hybrids Many flower colors and heights Creeping Juniper Juniperus horizontalis 1-2 feet tall Adaptable evergreen Creeping Phlox Phlox subulata 6 inches tall Pink, white, blue/purple, red, and bicolor flowers in spring Ice Plant Delosperma cooperi 6 inches tall Bright pink, yellow or purple flowers in summer; succulent leaves; dry soil best; zone 5 hardy Lamb’s ear Stachys byzantina 6 – 18 inches tall Soft, gray leaves; dry soils best Sedum Sedum rupestre ‘Angelina’ and other species or cultivars 6 inches tall Yellow, succulent leaves that turn reddish in fall; other species with many leaf colors; dry soils best Snow-in-Summer Cerastium tomentosum 6-12 inches tall White flowers in late spring; gray leaves Sumac Rhus aromatic ‘Gro-Low’ 2-3 feet tall Fragrant leaves; reddish fall color Thyme Thymus species Fragrant, dark green, gray or variegated leaves; purple flowers in early summer Ornamental Grasses Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium) Switchgrass (Panicum) 2-4 feet tall Both with gray leaves and reddish fall color



Stachys found in Ankeny. Photo Courtesy of Cynthis Haynes.



Some groundcovers can be considered too aggressive in the home landscape. Avoid plants like ribbon grass (Phalaris), gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides), and creeping jenny (Lysimachia nummularia ‘Aurea’) as they may become difficult to manage or control in the home landscape.

