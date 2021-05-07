All EMTree Sessions Now Available

Recordings of EMTree workshops presented by horticulture and plant pathology specialists from the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic are now available online. The presentations will help you identify, diagnose and treat problems in trees and shrubs.

Below are links to all three sessions:

The Art and Science of Plant Problem Diagnosis

Plants get sick too! Learn how to sharpen observation skills and learn what clues to collect to determine a list of suspects.

Insects and You!

Demystify insects by learning about insect life-cycles and how they feed on plants. Learn how to observe insects in your yard and determine if they are a pest concern and how to protect and enjoy all the beneficial and harmless insects.

Common Plant Problems in Iowa, What Resources Are Out There?

Learn about common plant issues in Iowa and where to get help when you need it.