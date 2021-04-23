Visit Master Gardener Plant Sales this Spring

From DeWitt to Council Bluffs, ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardener volunteers are hosting plant sales across the state this spring.
Master Gardener plant sales are an opportunity for community members to purchase perennial plants, annual plants and houseplants. From backyard vegetable gardeners to people passionate about pollinators, there will be a plant for you.
Support your local Master Gardener volunteer programs by shopping at plant sales, many of which directly benefit county MG program efforts. For more events, check out the Master Gardener’s Events Calendar.
Plant sales date and location
May 1 - Adel
May 1 - West Burlington
May 7-9 - Ames
May 8 - Council Bluffs
May 8 - Atlantic
May 8 - Glenwood
May 8 - Marion
May 8 - Anamosa
May 15 - DeWitt
May 15 - West Union
May 15 – Marshalltown
May 29 - Davenport (Plant Sale & Pollinator's Palooza)
