Visit Master Gardener Plant Sales this Spring

From DeWitt to Council Bluffs, ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardener volunteers are hosting plant sales across the state this spring.

Master Gardener plant sales are an opportunity for community members to purchase perennial plants, annual plants and houseplants. From backyard vegetable gardeners to people passionate about pollinators, there will be a plant for you.

Support your local Master Gardener volunteer programs by shopping at plant sales, many of which directly benefit county MG program efforts. For more events, check out the Master Gardener’s Events Calendar.



A previous year's plant sale in Johnson County.



Plant sales date and location

May 1 - Adel

May 1 - West Burlington

May 7-9 - Ames

May 8 - Council Bluffs

May 8 - Atlantic

May 8 - Glenwood

May 8 - Marion

May 8 - Anamosa

May 15 - DeWitt

May 15 - West Union

May 15 – Marshalltown

May 29 - Davenport (Plant Sale & Pollinator's Palooza)

For more events, check out the Master Gardener’s Events Calendar.